Police have detained a 38 year-old man after emergency services pronounced a woman dead at a Campania property in the early hours this morning.
Emergency services were called to the property around 3.30am on Monday morning following a report that a woman had been seriously injured in a car collision.
"The woman was located by first responders and sadly was pronounced deceased at the scene," according to police.
"A 38-year-old Campania man was taken into custody at the scene and is assisting police with their investigation."
Officers from the criminal investigation branch and forensic branch are investigating at the scene, and are treating the death as "suspicious".
Police are requesting anyone with any information to call 131 444 or report to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
