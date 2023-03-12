New stadiums chief faces steep money mountain

MICHAEL Malouf, the new chairman of the body charged with managing the state's top five venues, Stadiums Tasmania, is filled with optimism and enthusiasm about the prospect of adding a sixth, Macquarie Point.
As the former chair of Geelong's Kardinia Park trust he bubbles with excitement at the ground's success in staging a Foo Fighters concert on short notice. Although this band, like other big acts around the time of the Foo Fighters tour, such as Ed Sheeran, The Killers, Sting and Lorde passed through stadiums around the mainland, they didn't come to Tasmania.
There could have been many reasons for those acts not to cross Bass Strait, maybe it was just the additional cost, they didn't have time, or the potential audience just wasn't going to be big enough. We're unlikely ever to know, and neither can those pushing for the $1 billion stadium at Macquarie Point be confident of the financial bonanza they claim the stadium will shower on Tasmanians. Michael Malouf did say the Victorian government underwrote the Kardinia Park Foo Fighters concert, so maybe that's the way it will unfold for Tasmania.
There are no guarantees, and Tasmania's taxpayers would realise this, that the stadium will enable Tasmania to attract top international acts in sufficient numbers to make it viable (the cost-benefit analysis by MI Global Partners estimates it will lose $305 million over the first 20 years and cost $1 billion to build).
In the end it will get down to whether the state government can come up with the money to build it. It has committed $375 million, plus the $240 million the state hopes the federal government will chip in. Not forgetting, the $15 million the AFL has generously offered. That doesn't add up to $1 billion, so the government will need to hunt around for another hundred million or two. That is, if the feds come to the party.
Oh, did someone say - in all this discussion of huge sums of money to build a stadium - the word "team"? Of course, we're all forgetting that what this drawn out issue is all about, the hoped-for AFL team for Tasmania. The AFL now says "no stadium, no team". You couldn't make this stuff up.
Anyway, back to Michael Malouf.
Although he says the success of the A Day on the Green series proved there were opportunities for regional areas to get major acts without a stadium, he was confident a "properly built, multi-purpose venue in Hobart" would be the best way to entice acts across the Bass Strait.
"That would attract the artists and promoters if it's built to facilitate them specifically, and they've got the opportunity to do that at the start," he told The Examiner's news director Hamish Geale.
This all sounds good, and Michael Malouf sounds like he has a great team. But as The Examiner has pointed out in the past, the stadium needs very big dollars to build and Tasmania doesn't have them. The feds have large and growing commitments and now they've added another $100 billion or so for the nuclear sub deal. There is no guarantee either they will cough up the $240 million. Then there is the AFL which is being plain stingy although it stands to be the biggest beneficiary from the potential boost to its broadcast rights - IF the stadium is built, IF the feds kick in.
