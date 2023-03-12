New stadiums chief faces steep money mountain

This all sounds good, and Michael Malouf sounds like he has a great team. But as The Examiner has pointed out in the past, the stadium needs very big dollars to build and Tasmania doesn't have them. The feds have large and growing commitments and now they've added another $100 billion or so for the nuclear sub deal. There is no guarantee either they will cough up the $240 million. Then there is the AFL which is being plain stingy although it stands to be the biggest beneficiary from the potential boost to its broadcast rights - IF the stadium is built, IF the feds kick in.