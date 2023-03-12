Teen rams police car with stolen vehicle in South Launceston

A 19-year-old was arrested with a number of offences after ramming a stolen vehicle into a police car in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Tasmania Police Inspector Dean McMahon said police deployed road spikes after a stolen motor vehicle was detected in South Launceston.
"Whilst that was occurring this vehicle rammed a police vehicle," Inspector McMahon said.
"That vehicle eventually crashed on the corner of Wentworth and Junction Street in Newstead where the male was subsequently arrested."
He said no one involved was injured.
"He was charged with the stated offences and with the added charge of possession of taser," Inspector McMahon said.
He said there was another male passenger that fled the scene, but they did not know his identity at this stage.
There was no information if the 19-year-old was drug or alcohol affected at this stage.
The man will face after-hours court night.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
