Police are investigating an overnight incident at a Beaconsfield gold processing plant which resulted in damage occurring of around $1.5 million.
Police were called to the scene in Rifle Range Road about 7.15am Sunday after it was discovered that the business had been entered overnight using a front-end loader stolen from a nearby business in an attempt to steal copper wiring.
Initial investigations suggest the offender(s) damaged a transformer during this attempt, which resulted in significant damage totalling around $1.5 million.
"The offenders have wrapped a chain around the mass of copper cables close to where they attach to the transformer and tried to rip them free using the front-end loader. This caused the transformer to buckle and damage part of the overhead cabling structure," Inspector Dean McMahon said.
"This incident has caused significant damage to a local business and Tasmania Police are following up a number of avenues of inquiry."
Investigations are ongoing and members of the public who saw any suspicious activity in the Beaconsfield area overnight are urged to contact police on 131444 or report to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestopperstas.com.au. You can do so anonymously.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
