The iconic Australian story Priscilla: Queen of the Desert is coming to Launceston.
The large scale, bright and glitter filled stage show will be opening on Friday, March 17 and will be running at Princess Theatre for just three weeks.
READ MORE: Man dies at a festival called PANAMA
Encore Theatre's Priscilla is directed by Danny Gibson who said the larger than life show was an important story.
"This is a story that reflects back on how far we've come as a nation," he said.
Priscilla follows the journey of three drag queens including one trans person across the Australian desert to Alice Springs, the 1994 film broke down barriers and was controversial for its time.
Mr Gibson said the show and story were still relevant and there was still a way to go when it came to acceptance.
"We reflect on the stereotypes and the way that we treated people in the 1990s and celebrate through love and acceptance," he said.
"It's set in in the original intent of the work where there were some stereotypes, some language and prejudice is incorporated into the story, but we reflect on just how far we've come."
At just 20, Deklan Haas is playing Felicia and is already waxed, tanned and manicured for the premiere.
"Performing in Priscilla is very daunting," he said.
"It's such as iconic musical. It's a lot to take on but we're excited."
The three leads, Mr Haas, Ross Marsden and Nathan Wheldon agreed the show was one of the biggest and most complicated show they've worked on. "There are lots of songs and choreography to learn," Mr Wheldon said, who plays Tick.
Mr Marsden, who plays Bernadette, said the three leads all got on well which helped showed the kinship between the characters.
"As a performer who always want to push yourself further and further and this just takes it to the next level," he said. "We're playing such large roles, and everything's large from costumes to the movement, the vocal aspect."
Mr Marsden said paying respect to the diverse characters was important to him and the cast.
"There's elements in the show where it tackles some difficult situations and the end of the show that it comes together. It's a celebration and everyone's included, which is such a connected theme for the show," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.