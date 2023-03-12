Overnight disturbance in Rocherlea area

Following an early morning 'disturbance' in the Rocherlea area on Sunday morning, Tasmania Police are calling for public assistance in the matter.
Police received numerus calls from the public at 2.40am on Sunday, March 12 about reported "loud noises" followed by raised voices in the Rocherlea/Newnham area.
Police attended the scene and conducted extensive mobile and foot patrols in the area as well as utilising drones.
Inspector Dean McMahon said police were treating the reports seriously and would like to hear from anyone who heard or witnessed suspicious activity in the area around 2.40am.
Anyone with information should contact police on 13 14 44 or report to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestopperstas.com.au. You can do so anonymously.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
