The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmania Police call for assistance in regards to 2am disturbance

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated March 12 2023 - 12:18pm, first published 11:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Overnight disturbance in Rocherlea area

Following an early morning 'disturbance' in the Rocherlea area on Sunday morning, Tasmania Police are calling for public assistance in the matter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.