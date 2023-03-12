Trevallyn enjoyed a perfect day in the TCL Female Boom grand finals, winning Division One and Two titles.
The teams basked in the sunlight at University Oval to savour a historic day for the club.
In the Division One decider, Western Tiers (formerly Bracknell and Cressy) batted first and posted 8-100 off their 20 overs.
Emma Thomas top scored with 23 not out while Hanna Mattarozzi retired on 22.
Alissa Selby (2-22) and Maxine Woods (2-14) led Trevallyn Blues' figures as eight bowlers were used.
Trevallyn's batters cantered to victory, reaching 1-100 in 15.3 overs.
Woods (23), Michelle Allen (19), Lynn Hendley and Selby (both 13) all retired not out as the runs were shared around with Mary Broadhurst and Monique Booth the not-out batters when victory was confirmed.
Western Tiers, who also used eight bowlers, had lost last year's decider to Longford but defeated the reigning premiers to reach the final.
Trevallyn had finished on top of the ladder with nine wins and four losses and had twice beaten the Tiers during the regular season.
In the Division Two grand final, Trevallyn Gold continued their impressive run of having won every match since the first game of the season, proving too strong for Beauty Point.
Invited to bat first in the morning fixture, Trevallyn posted 2-109 with their top three batters - Jade Devlin (22), Mandy Turner and Aneeka Brown (both 15) all retiring after facing 25 deliveries.
Heather Styles (12) and Layla Stonehouse (12 not out) continued the momentum as Rhianna Dusautoy (1-21) claimed the only scalp while Rachel Reay ran out Styles.
In reply, Beauty Point never recovered from being 3-16 after Devlin (1-13) had claimed both openers, including the run out of Caroline Courtney.
Emily Olendrowsky (17 not out) and Lauren Tasker (10 retired) led the resistance movement, but Point could only reach 5-77 off their 20 overs, handing Trevallyn a 32-run win.
