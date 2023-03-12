The Examiner
Home/Sport/Cricket

Trevallyn double up in TCL Female Boom grand finals

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated March 12 2023 - 7:13pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beauty Point's Emily Olendrowsky congratulates her opponents at the end of the game.

Trevallyn enjoyed a perfect day in the TCL Female Boom grand finals, winning Division One and Two titles.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.