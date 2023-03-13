Struggle to secure final ChaPS health check

The Tasmanian Labor Party have claimed some parents are unable to book health checks through state health services.
Child Health and Parenting Service, a government initiative, provides a Healthy Kids Check for children at four years old.
Checks are also provided from two weeks old, with the last review at four years to assess growth and development.
READ MORE: Man dies at a festival called PANAMA
Deputy Labor leader Anita Dow said parents have been unable to book this last check due to a lack of staff and resources.
"These assessments are a critical part of childhood development, helping to diagnose any developmental delays and ensuring parents, children and families get the support they need before starting kindergarten," she said.
"The fact the CHaPS is prioritising appointments for babies, with only "some capacity" for older children, underlines the perilous state of our health services."
A spokesperson from the health department said the service had now restarted scheduling for four-year-old Healthy Kids Checks.
"CHaPS has recently faced some staff shortages which have been compounded by a combination of leave types, staff secondments and staff retiring or leaving the service," they said.
To aid the workforce, there are Post-Graduate Student training places in 2023 which run alongside the post-graduate UTAS Child and Family Health Nursing Course.
The government has also introduced post-Graduate transition to practice roles in CHaPS for nursing staff who have completed post-graduate Child and Family health qualifications.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.