Launceston crews enjoyed some excellent results at the Tasmanian All Schools Rowing Championships at Lake Barrington over the weekend.
One of the closest finishes came in Saturday's boys' four final where the Launceston Grammar crew of Samuel Quinn, Oliver Quinn, Mac Mitchell, Ned Adkins and cox Mathilda Wall's time of 7:49.87 earned a 0.3-second victory over the Scotch crew of Cameron Parker, Rupert MacKenzie, Sam Brown, Matthew Russell and cox Percy Bennett.
Grammar also won the girls' coxed quad sculls, adding the same title for Year 9 boys and Year 10 girls and claimed the Year 9 and 10 boys' double sculls on Saturday.
Meanwhile Scotch won the boys' double scull, the boys' Year 8 coxed quad scull and the Year 10 girls' single scull (Harriet Bingley).
St Patrick's College won the Year 8 boys' coxed quad scull while the boys' eight was won by Hutchins from Scotch and Grammar.
On Sunday, Grammar added the boys' coxed quad scull and the same event for Year 8 girls and Year 10 boys, plus the Year 10 girls' double scull and the coxed eight.
Scotch won the Year 10 girls' coxed four and boys' single scull while St Pat's won the girls' double scull and Year 8 single scull.
The titles follow the popular Launceston and Henley Regatta on the Tamar River last weekend.
The traditional Head of the River regatta, organised by the Sports Association of Tasmanian Independent Schools, will be held at Lake Barrington next Saturday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.