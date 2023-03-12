The Examiner
Peroni set for another series

March 12 2023 - 11:00am
GetSpeed Performances Bronze Cup entry in the 2023 GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup

Tasmanian driver Alex Peroni will take on a new challenge for the 2023 season, having been announced as part of GetSpeed Performance's Bronze Cup entry in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup.

