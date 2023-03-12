Peroni set for another series

Tasmanian driver Alex Peroni will take on a new challenge for the 2023 season, having been announced as part of GetSpeed Performance's Bronze Cup entry in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup.
The 23-year-old from Hobart, will be joined in the Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo by the experienced Patrick Assenheimer and 2020 International GT Open AM champion Florian Scholze.
Having made strides towards an endurance racing career in the 2022 European Le Mans Series, Peroni is eager to forge a path in GT3 competition.
"I'm very excited to start this new chapter of my career," he said.
"It's going to be a massive learning experience, but I'm eager to get started in the most competitive GT3 championship in the world."
After three podiums in the LMP2 Pro-Am class of the 2022 ELMS with Algarve Pro Racing, Peroni will be part of a line-up challenging for class victories at all GT World Challenge Endurance Cup events.
Based just metres from the Nrburgring, the GetSpeed Racing Team was founded in 2013, building on the success of its famous Race Taxi passenger lap business.
With a host of victories in the VLN/NLS early on, the Eifel outfit has established itself as an intercontinental force in series like GT World Challenge Europe and International GT Open.
Founder Adam Osieka said: "We are very pleased that Alex has decided to join GetSpeed. We will bring in all of our experience from working with young drivers as well as the factory drivers from Mercedes-AMG. Therefore, it is the right step for him to join us and enter a full season in the GTWC Endurance."
The 2023 GT World Challenge Endurance Cup will begin on the April 22-23, at Monza.
