With a guided shot behind point, Evandale Panthers secured their maiden TCL premier league grand final berth on Saturday.
Defeating Hadspen by two wickets, the Panthers were led by skipper Jonty Manktelow, who finished unbeaten on 75 - hitting the winning runs.
Having chased down Hadspen's 9-153, which will see them face Longford next week at Evandale's Morven Park, Mankelow was elated.
"To hit the winning runs and be out there was unreal. To know that we've got a grand final, and at home, is huge," he said.
"It's a credit to the boys, we were in a similar position again [to last week] and Jacob [Walker] and Kavy [Akalanka] once again, they batted at a crucial time, put together partnerships and stuck it out with me and we were able to build from that."
It did not all go Evandale's way as Hadspen had them reeling at 6-52 with the dangerous top order of Rickie Wells, Grant Davern and Callum Harrison all in the pavilion for single figures.
For the second consecutive week, Kavindu Akalanka (15) and Walker (23) showed the Panthers' depth, batting with Manktelow to get the win, instead of together like their elimination final triumph.
Walker hit a six when the game was on the line to strengthen the Panthers' hold but was removed an over later - with Manktelow hitting back-to-back boundaries to seal the deal.
"When they came out, I said 'I just need you to stick around, dig deep for a bit and it's going to get easier'," Manktelow said.
"Jacob batted really well, there was a couple overs there he took the game away from them and just to see his composure, looking at him I knew I could back him in to go with me a long way in the innings and that was just massive for both of us."
Justin Reeves took 3-39 for Hadspen as captain-coach Liam Reynolds was the other multiple wicket-taker with 2-23 and spinner Sithara Perera was economical with 1-19.
The Chieftains got off to a respectable start in their innings as Adam House (20) and Perera (27) got them on the right track but the bowling of Wells, Manktelow (both 2-18 off eight) and Sam McLean (3-29) went through the middle order.
Reeves provided some rear-guard action at the back of the innings with an unbeaten 28 off 22 balls, clearing the fence on two occasions, to get them to their total.
Panthers' wicket-keeper Akalanka was efficient behind the stumps, combining with McLean for his three wickets as well as a catch off the bowling of Manktelow.
Saturday's grand final will see Longford try and seal their golden season, having come through the home-and-away portion undefeated, with near-neighboured combatants Evandale out to spoil the party at home.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
