Nuclear subs backed by Labor and Libs

Who can believe 18 months have passed since Emmanuel Macron slung that verbal dagger at Scott Morrison?
Asked whether he thought the then Australian Prime Minister had lied to him over ripping up the $90 billion conventional submarine contract, the French President gave the catchphrase response, "I do not think. I know."
So much has passed since the trilateral AUKUS security and technology pact with the US and UK was born in September 2021. A new government elected eight months later, repairs to international relations, war in Europe and the gutting financial pain of rising inflation. Events are moving quickly and the challenges are mounting.
Australia is now on the precipice of joining a very exclusive, very expensive nuclear submarine club. A world group that will, with eventual delivery next decade or so, number just seven. It will push Australia's defence spending to well over 2 per cent of GDP for decades perhaps. Still, a mere drop in the ocean in dollar/yuan terms compared with the US and China.
US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will welcome Australia into the gang on Tuesday standing next to Anthony Albanese in San Diego, California, home of the US Pacific fleet. Mr Biden is the only leader still there from the original three who agreed the AUKUS partnership. Australia has changed leaders via the May 2022 election, but in the UK's case, the Conservative Party leadership has changed twice.
Turns out, there are not one but two nuclear subs on the cards. Australia is expected to buy three, then maybe another two, Virginia-class submarines from the US.
This should cover the lingering wait to the inevitable end of the troubled, 20-years plus old Collins-class fleet and then wait to get a modified version of UK's next-generation Astute-class sub jointly built with Australia (presumably in Adelaide) and equipped with a US combat system. Defence watchers believe this could cause problems doubling up Australia's capabilities, having developed expertise with the US subs, then partly switch resources to a joint UK-Australian technology.
Deterrent? Capability gap plugging? "Absolute sovereignty" with a foreign crew? Mr Albanese, fully embracing the AUKUS deal secured by his predecessor, regards it as about "investing in relationships". He's talking about top shelf allies here, but he is also at pains to point out that the relationship with Australia's largest trading partner is out of the deep freeze. What are we giving in this deal apart from many billions of dollars?
The AUKUS deal has come full circle and there has been the rare spectacle of Labor's Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles very publicly thanking Mr Morrison. Indeed, this game-changing pact will potentially be Morrison's lasting legacy. He'd be keen for something to balance out Robodebt, his secret ministries and the infamous trip to Hawaii.
As with all big defence projects, it will be a long wait to see if it is a good one. One powerful factor in its favour is that it has the support of both sides of Parliament.
