Tasmania Police has been using innovative drone methods in an effort to reduce traffic stoppages while investigating serious and fatal crashes.
First Class Constable and crash analyst Nigel Housego said police have been using drones to undertake 3D mapping of crash scenes in the past year and a half.
"We used to do a 2D mapping using survey equipment that surveyors used and that would have taken hours. With a drone, it can only take half an hour, and it saves a lot of time," Constable Housego said.
"We try to use it every fatal because it's such a good tool, and we also use it for serious crashes.
"Last year we would have used them a significant amount of times depending on their availability.
"Sometimes drone operators are not available at the time, so we then have to go back at another time."
Constable Housego said 3D mapping from drones was still developing.
"It certainly stops us from holding up to traffic for a lot longer.
"We use those maps to do a speed analysis, and it provides great images for the coroner to get a good understanding of the crash scene. When you take a photo, you often don't get the real idea of it, it's a much better process."
He said the scope of the mapping would depend on the crash scene.
"If there is a fatal collision in the city, we may do the area around that intersection, so maybe 100 metres squared will be all that's required so we can view obstructions on corners.
"On a highway, a vehicle might have been travelling along one kilometre straight and may have collided with another vehicle going the other way.
"One of the vehicles may have been on the wrong side of the road.
"We need to show that the vehicle has had a kilometre to see the other vehicle or vice versa, so we need to map out a much larger area."
On Wednesday, Constable Housego was in Deloraine conducting 3D mapping in regards to a fatal crash that happened on February 8 this year.
Preliminary investigations conducted by police suggested the driver of a Corolla was involved in a head-on collision after he attempted to overtake a truck.
Seven people have died on Tasmanian roads so far this year, following a horrific 2022 that saw 51 Tasmanians lose their lives on the road.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.