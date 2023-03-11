How we can stop teacher burnout

Tasmania could soon be on a path out of its education crisis thanks to teachers who stood up and took action to achieve in-class support.
But until proper education funding is delivered by both tiers of government, sadly, our students won't receive the proper education needed to reach their full potential.
Teachers this week breathed a brief sigh of relief when the Rockliff government came to its senses and pledged much-needed in-class support measures for Tasmania's schools and colleges.
Investment is desperately needed because our students are missing out and our teachers are burning out.
A sign at a government school in my neighbourhood reads "Every child, every chance, every day".
If only that mantra was lived up to in all public schools - but the cold hard reality is, it is not.
Too often we hear stories of public school classrooms in despair.
That's because the complexity of student needs has grown enormously in recent years, yet resourcing isn't keeping pace.
Horror stories in the news this week of parents keeping their kids home from school or sending them part time to avoid poor classroom conditions is a stain on the Rockliff government's education management.
More Tasmanian children are starting school developmentally vulnerable than ever before, meaning they require more intensive support if they are to catch up with their peers.
In 2021, 23.2 per cent of Tasmanian students were developmentally vulnerable in one or more of the five measured areas, up from 21.5 per cent in 2018.
With increased behavioural challenges of students come increased workload pressures of teachers.
The role of the classroom teacher has now changed, and changed dramatically.
Educators are no longer 'givers of information'.
In many instances they are forced to step in as nurses, social workers, caregivers.
When a student arrives at school unfed, teachers see that they eat.
When they arrive with unclean clothing or not enough to wear, teachers provide warmth.
Our educators go above and beyond for their students every day, but the reality is, when teachers are burnt out, they cannot provide students with the quality of instruction they need.
Our students' learning conditions are our teachers' working conditions - to meet the learning needs of our students we must first deliver on the workload needs of our teachers.
For 18 months educators called on the Rockliff government to hear their cries for help and invest in the workload solutions needed to lift learning for all students.
But disappointingly, their calls for support were ignored and one-by-one Tasmania's teachers left the profession - 271 educators in total last year.
While those 271 teachers sadly won't be in classrooms today, the rest of our state's educator workforce will be, after a decision was made to call off Friday afternoon's teacher stop work action.
Stop work action is always a last resort for educators, who do not wish to disrupt student learning, but, disappointingly, the Rockliff government has shown that only the threat of strike action will deliver workload solutions.
Our state's education workforce should be proud to have stood up for a better future for education in Tasmania.
However, it should not have taken a planned walk-off and strong union action for the government to deliver students what they desperately need.
Educators now look forward to considering a revised offer to teachers to determine whether further collective action is needed; and while it's pleasing some steps have been taken to lift Tasmania out of its education crisis, it's clear much more needs doing.
More needs doing because each year our governments fail to meet the funding needs of Tasmanian public-school students.
It's time the Rockliff government upped its game and delivered the investment needed to stamp out disadvantage in the classroom.
Every parent of a public-school student would be shocked to learn that taxpayer funding for public schools grew 13.4 per cent over the eight years to 2021, while state government private school investment grew 31.4 per cent over the same period.
In 2022, Tasmanian government schools were denied $2080 per student - a state-wide public education funding shortfall of $122 million in that year alone.
Imagine what sort of impact that investment could have on student outcomes if put into our schools.
It would ensure no students fall behind in a classroom taught by a teacher free of burnout.
Until then our teachers will continue grappling with ballooning sizes, more students with complex needs and the burden of compiling endless administrative tasks being added to workloads year on year.
A path out of the state's education crisis was presented to the Rockliff government through the AEU's Lifting Learning solutions.
It's critical we now follow it for the sake of our students and their futures.
