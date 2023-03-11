The Examiner
How we can stop teacher burnout

By David Genford
March 12 2023 - 6:30am
More funding is needed to lighten the increasing workload of teachers, says Australian Education Union state president David Genford. Picture by Shutterstock

Tasmania could soon be on a path out of its education crisis thanks to teachers who stood up and took action to achieve in-class support.

