13 tips for ageing gracefully: report card shows progress

Tomorrow, we will enjoy a long weekend.
Eight-hour Day recognises the struggle to ensure a fair day's pay for a fair day's work, recognition that eight hours of work, eight hours or recreation, and eight hours of sleep is the right balance.
The struggle for improved working conditions began in Australia during the 1850s.
The stonemasons marched to parliament house in Victoria to break the pattern of 12-hour days, six days a week, which was, at the time, commonplace employment conditions.
As a result of their struggle, an agreement was reached whereby a 48-hour work week became law.
Tasmania joined the call to arms in 1874 when the government adopted Victoria's shortened work week pattern over an eight-hour working day six days per week.
Around the same time, the Victorian government moved further to support improved working conditions and introduced a public holiday to recognise hard work and the need for a break.
The May Day public holiday, which was coined by a newspaper, and the accompanying march/rally began in Victoria on May 1, 1890.
May Day/Eight-hour Day is the family and recreation time we enjoy tomorrow.
The struggle for better pay and working conditions has continued since those times.
READ MORE: Political brawl over state's power prices
And it continues in earnest.
Far from the struggle of my union forebears, I've been trying to catch a break, which sounds ridiculous considering the Christmas holiday period is not long past and a 35-hour week has been the pattern of work since my professional life began many years ago.
However, is it just me or are weeks, months, years getting even busier.
I saw myself on television the other night banging on about something.
What has happened? When did I get so old?
Kate Winslet, Tobey Maguire, Charlize Theron, Michael Buble, Isla Fisher, and Will.I.AM are all my age and they look great on TV... What am I doing wrong?
I'm now spending time paying for my trousers to be let out, applying joint pain cream to my knees, and trying to keep my white-thinning-wiry hair under control.
I was always the youngest in the room.
Now I'm old enough to be most of the room's father.
The brain still views me as a youngster, confident in stride, quick of wit, and determined to succeed.
Nonetheless, I'm now far more concerned about whose turn it is to make the fourth cup of tea for the evening.
Instead of scrolling the internet for cycling, swimming, and running programs, I now scroll through the socials searching for techniques to age gracefully.
Someone recently told me I looked like my late father in a photo.
I just chortled, totally uncomfortable and unable to process what the comment meant.
Healthline has 13 tips for ageing gracefully and it's about time I reported progress.
I must ensure regular skin checks of pale, Irish heritage skin, prone to damage in harsh Australian conditions.
I'm trying my best. The mind is willing, but the body doesn't always follow. A walk is best.
I do my utmost, yet I remain a sucker for a quick fix, usually battered fish to break the pathway home and to satisfy a crave.
Must do better.
A hectic work and family schedule cannot be my excuse for regular choices of sometimes snacks.
While we as Australians are far now more aware and accepting of mental health challenges, we must remain vigilant because anxiety and depression along with a host of conditions remain significant risks.
The kids keep me active with pursuits often beyond my fitness levels, however; I should take the advice of The Proclaimers who played in Hobart last week. Walk, Brian, walk.
The best I can report is improved efforts at managing my stress and more willing recognition of when I need to pause.
I don't smoke. A beer with mates at the club is bliss but we all must keep this in check.
Learn to switch off. Make a list.
No more hobbies, please...
Music and fiction soothe my soul.
Does water in copious amounts of coffee and tea count? I jest but I could do better. When I am thirsty and dehydrated, I drink water, which is not a good recipe for hydration. You can take a horse to water...
My dentist has become my friend and he will be reading this column.
See above although he may not be reading this column.
My complaints and ailments, while not frivolous, are not the struggles of our forebears.
They are different and far more complex due to a modern society but we are not labouring for six days a week, 12 hours per day.
Sure, they are more mentally taxing which does have a significant impact, but it was those before us who delivered the working conditions that we enjoy today.
And as we benefit from our Eight-hour Day, spare a thought for those working, servicing our needs.
Be kind.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.