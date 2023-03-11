One woman fled Iran four years ago for the sake of her daughter and found herself and her family in Launceston.
Only providing her first name, Azita still fears the brutal regime of the Islamic state in Iran.
Azita, along with Elham Vatan Doust, organised a rally and petition at Launceston's Civic Square on Saturday morning to raise awareness about what women and girls are facing in Iran.
While women and girls have faced persecution and terror for decades, the most recent incident, the death of 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini for wearing her head scarf "incorrectly", caused girls and women to protest on the streets in Iran.
She was arrested by the "morality police" and died in custody from a brain injury.
Since then, women and girls have taken to protesting in the streets, their protest call being "Women, Life, Freedom".
The group, Human Rights Activists in Iran, have reported at least 58 children have been killed since the protests began in September 2022.
Dr Doust said she left Iran 32 years ago because of the fundamentalist regime that took over after the fall of the Shah of Iran in 1979.
They killed and killed and killed in order to stop people from uprising- Dr Elham Vatan Doust
"The fascist religious regime forced women to wear a head scarf and women rallied very much in the beginning but their voices didn't get very far at all," she said.
She said movements have happened over the years. "[The regime] they killed and killed and killed in order to stop people from uprising against the Islamic Republic of Iran, but at the moment, women are furious," Dr Doust said.
Dr Doust said women in Iran are being arrested, beaten, raped and executed. Even chemical warfare was being used by the regime.
"People are going out on to the streets, and they never come back home," she said.
The rally included a petition for people to sign. The petition read, "Girls in Iran have been gassed in an apparent attempt to stop them attending school and university. Our hearts are broken as we hear about their suffering. We call on the Australian Government to take action to support these girls and exert maximum pressure through all means available."
Dr Doust said she understood if she were to stand in the streets of Iran as she was in Launceston, her life would be in danger.
"My father said to me 30 years ago, 'don't die in vain, don't let them shut you down'," she said. "It makes me scared but makes me more proud of those women out there at the moment in Iran shouting at the top of their lungs.
"They don't buy into their scariness, they are not quiet, they are going out as hard as they can."
Dr Doust said what she wanted to come out of the rally was Tasmanians to pay attention to what is happening in Iran.
"Iran is a very viable country to deal with because of all the natural resources, but its government is illegitimate," she said.
"They are oppressing their own people, who have absolutely nothing to live by."
Dr Doust said she felt so fortunate living in Tasmania, a safe, democratic place to call home. "I would love for my community to pay attention that our democracy should not be taken for granted," she said.
Azita said the same, saying her young daughter had found a place in Tasmania and was safe.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
