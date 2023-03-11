Northern Rangers narrowly missed out on some pre-season silverware after going down to Ulverstone in a thrilling Northern Championship Summer Cup final.
Peter Savill's men fought back from 3-1 down to level the scores at 4-4 and take the tie into extra-time before eventually losing 5-4.
Rangers were behind at the break with only Wes Chugg's goal direct from a corner to show for their efforts but stormed back into the match after the break.
Goals from Ash Vandervelde, Jonny Burk and Bryley Jordan levelled the scores and set up a tense finish.
Ulverstone regrouped and hit the winner in the second period of extra-time.
Rangers had beaten Launceston City 6-0 during the week to confirm their place in the decider.
Despite the final result, the pre-season campaign bodes well for the NTCA Ground outfit as they prepare to defend their Northern Championship title.
Rangers dominated the competition last season, winning 16 of their 21 matches - scoring 70 goals in the process - to finish eight points clear of Launceston United - who have since elected to embark on their first statewide campaign since 1990.
The near neighbours will be reunited next Saturday when United host Rangers in the first game of the Northern Championship season at Birch Avenue at 2.30pm.
The Women's Summer Cup final was another high-scoring affair with South Hobart and Clarence drawing 4-4 before the Zebras emerged victorious 4-2 on penalties.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
