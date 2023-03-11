Bottom-placed Greater Northern Raiders showed what might have been by ending their Cricket Tasmania Premier League campaign with a win against ladder-leading University.
After an early finish due to bad light last week, Raiders took advantage of the extra play on day two. Having bowled University out for 143 last Saturday, Raiders pressed home their first-innings advantage as an 80-run eighth-wicket partnership between Sam O'Mahony (87) and Dravid Rao (37) helped establish a 92-run lead.
In their second innings, University rattled up 3-257 before declaring, captain Param Uppal (88 not out) and contracted Tiger Brad Hope (80 not out) enjoying an unbeaten 160-run fourth-wicket partnership in which they both hit three sixes and denied former Test captain Tim Paine the chance to bat.
Jono Chapman was involved in all three dismissals, taking 2-53 and combining with O'Mahony for a run-out.
Set a winning target of 166 off 35 overs at a run rate of 4.74, Raiders enjoyed a 64-run first-wicket stand between Brayden de Vries (47 off 40) and John Hayes (33) before a mini-collapse of 3-3.
This, and the loss of O'Mahony for 11, pre-empted a more conservative approach and Alistair Taylor absorbed 60 deliveries for an unbeaten 16 before the first-innings result was called with Raiders at 5-125 and three overs remaining.
Despite missing a third game with a broken finger, regular captain Charlie Eastoe was watching on and fulfilled media commitments in the absence of coach Tim Coyle.
"The game's gone really well. We're very pleased to get on top of the team on top of the ladder," he said.
"We were about 20 runs ahead at the beginning of play and then Dravid and Sam batted very well. Sam batted very intelligently with the tail, manipulated the field and the strike really well which prolonged his and our innings to just before lunch."
