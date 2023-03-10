It was International Women's Day during the week and rightly among the many acknowledgements of the great contributions of Australian women to society, there was recognition of those who have done so through sport.
Perhaps the two themes in this regard that achieved the highest profile were the two major newspaper chains prognosticating on the currently most influential women in Australian sport and more general discussions about statues.
In a way focussing on bronze edifices seems a little strange except that the facts bear out an atrocious anomaly.
The general consensus is that throughout the country there are more statues of animals and birds than there are of our great female human achievers. What's not in doubt is that the proportion of statues depicting females is swamped by those of men.
Now whether you are a fan of statues or not - and for sure they don't come cheaply - there's a reasonable argument that we should be continuing with their commissioning for a while yet if only to right a massive misjudgement until now.
But in sport it is indeed a crying shame how few of our Golden Girls are sculpted in bronze.
Fine likenesses of Betty Cuthbert and Shirley Strickland help guard the perimeter of the Melbourne Cricket Ground - as they should. They were the stars at that venue when the city hosted the 1956 Olympic Games.
But while Cathy Freeman and Dawn Fraser have roadways and sporting facilities named in their honour they haven't made it into bronze.
During the debate of the past week, The Age published Statues for Equality's short list for potential recognitions. No-one needed to delve too far back into the history books to find any of the names suggested.
This is a chance to start to get things right - and not just in recognising more women. Let's spend time on some research to determine those who have made their mark in women's sport - not just those names we remember from recent media coverage.
Australia's Olympic honour roll would be very much the poorer were it not for the plethora of women's names that adorn it. But it is not just Olympic sport - and it is not just elite sport.
Let's make sure that in any rush to balance the ledger the most worthy at all levels are not left by the wayside.
Of course, statues ought not ordinarily be funded from the public purse - there are many greater priorities. But it is fertile ground for benevolence and fund-raising.
And statues and the like lend themselves to recognising great and memorable moments not just high achievement. One of those proposals that attracts in this regard is to have a likeness of the late Kerryn McCann join those of Cuthbert and Strickland at the MCG.
McCann was never among the very fastest of the world's female marathoners but her victory on the MCG at the Commonwealth Games in 2006 was special for myriad reasons - and not simply because she was nearly 39 or a mother or that she lost her battle with cancer two years later.
She was and remains a hero.
Which brings attention back to that other prominent issue of the week - just what does it mean to be influential in sport?
As it happens both major media chains resolved that right now the most influential Australian sportswoman is soccer star Sam Kerr.
There's a strong argument there - if only because of the role model she is for the young girls who are taking up the world game in droves.
But some of the other suggestions on both lists either demonstrated a shallow understanding by the judges of those who make a difference in Australian sport or an indecent haste to put 50 or 100 names on a piece of paper.
Just how Peggy O'Neal did not appear in the top echelon of either roll is dumbfounding - surely only explicable by one or the other of these reasons. Or perhaps that she has not sufficiently sought the limelight to extol her considerable achievements for Australian sport and which continue.
Influence is a myriad concept. There are some who are and others of whom it is simply assumed because of an office or achievement.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.