The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

International Women's Day highlights female sporting achievements

By Brian Roe
March 11 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Commonwealth Games marathon champion Kerryn McCann training for the 2007 Launceston 10. Picture by Phillip Biggs

It was International Women's Day during the week and rightly among the many acknowledgements of the great contributions of Australian women to society, there was recognition of those who have done so through sport.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.