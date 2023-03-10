Latrobe's flood mitigation project is on track for an end of July completion as the council marked a construction milestone on March 10.
The Latrobe Council-project is now 60 per cent complete and mayor Peter Freshney explained what it will mean for residents once complete.
"For me, it's about the health and wellbeing of our community and them knowing that when they go to bed at night, their homes won't be inundated during a similar event to what transpired in 2016," he said.
"People are still impacted by rainfall in this town, they are still cautious and it still causes angst.
"We want to provide that sense of security they once enjoyed in their own homes.
"That will be the major impact but we will also protect private and council infrastructure and that is important to us as well.
While July is the current deadline, Cr Freshney admitted that a project of this size could be delayed.
"With a project of this scale and scope, there are always going to be things that we uncover during the construction that we didn't plan on," he said.
"That hasn't happened to a large extent during this project but who knows what the next few months will bring."
Bridgepro are constructing the project and the project's manager Ben Seymour said this was one of the biggest projects the company has worked on.
"This was the biggest project Bridgepro had undertaken up until the recent Bridgewater Bridge works," he said.
"This is the second biggest project we've done, we are a local business and it is close to Bridgepro's heart and it's really important we do a good job."
Mr Seymour explained having both the Mersey River and Kings Creek near the town centre made the job more complicated.
"This is the Kings Park inlet and this acts as a diversion for a Kings Creek flood and water will be diverted under Gilbert Street and out onto the west side of the levee when the Mersey River floods," he said.
I'm excited to have joined The Advocate team having grown up reading the publication. I have experience in agricultural, general and sport reporting during my time in northern Victoria. If you have a story idea, contact me at: rodney.woods@austcommunitymedia.com.au
