Carrick Cup attendees are encouraged to put their best foot forward for this year's Fashions on the Field.
Club secretary Sandra Rybarczyk said that the Fashions on the Field were a popular part of the day, especially with the children.
In addition to the ladies category, organisers are also expecting quite a few men to participate in their own category too, she said.
There'll be cash and prizes for the winners valued at $1800.
Attendees can also look forward to a lucky gate prize of a $1000 travel voucher, pony trots, a display of ridden standardbreds, a barbecue and a yearling sale after the race.
There'll also be a celebrity pony race featuring Labor leader Rebecca White, Tasracing chief executive Andrew Jenkins and four other drivers.
This year, the Carrick Cup will celebrate 158 years, club president Leigh Dornauf said.
The Carrick race track was set up in 1848 and is one of the oldest continuous racetracks in Australia.
Mr Dornauf said he was expecting a bigger turnout than last year and estimates that the event might draw around 2000 people this year.
There'll also be live entertainment with musician Adam Page performing at the event.
Attendees can expect a great day of entertainment and a relaxing afternoon, Mr Dornauf said.
The event will run on Sunday 12 March at Carrick Park.
The first race is 1.30pm with gates opening at 12.15 pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.