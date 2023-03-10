The Examiner
Peter Charles Ross failed to take advantage of soft sentence for distressing burglary

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated March 10 2023 - 4:17pm, first published 3:36pm
Peter Charles Ross on his Facebook page

A 33-year-old man who failed to take advantage of a lenient suspended sentence in 2021 will spend a total of six months in jail.

