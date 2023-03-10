A 33-year-old man who failed to take advantage of a lenient suspended sentence in 2021 will spend a total of six months in jail.
Magistrate Ken Stanton sentenced Peter Charles Ross, of George Town, to the jail term because he was unsuitable for a drug treatment order or a home detention order because of a lack of stable accommodation.
The court heard that Ross was employed until about 2020 when a family breakdown precipitated a disastrous plummet into drug use.
He pleaded guilty in the Launceston Magistrates Court to a raft of driving and drug charges as well as aggravated burglary, stealing $15 worth of meat from a shop in Perth and breach of bail charges.
In September 2021, Ross received a five-month suspended jail sentence, 98 hours of community service and a 12-month Community Correction Order for his part in a burglary and stealing in which he and two others broke into the Western Creek home of a 76-year-old woman while she slept.
They stole $20,000 worth of jewellery and electrical items during the 3.15 am break-in.
Ross told the woman to stay in bed.
"One can only imagine the distress that caused," Mr Stanton said.
He activated the five months' jail saying it was not unjust to do so.
Mr Stantion said that Ross had made little attempt to comply with the Community Service Order completing just 1.5 hours of 98 hours of community service.
In the latest offending, Ross and an associate broke into a Deloraine house through a toilet window about 6am.
When a neighbour called the home occupants, they arrived back and Ross and his associate fled, but left a backpack and a shoe inside the house which yielded a high-grade DNA match.
The backpack was recognised by the complainant from a time when it was left in her daughter's vehicle.
Ross tried to drive away, but collided with the boundary fence and letter box causing $3500 worth of damage.
The court heard that Ross had also left fingerprints in a bathtub at an address in George Town. He pleaded guilty to trespass and attempted stealing.
He pleaded guilty to two counts of driving while disqualified and driving an unregistered black Audi within weeks of the suspended sentence being imposed.
He was arrested on a warrant on November 28, 2022, and had been in custody ever since.
Ross appeared in court without the benefit of his Melbourne-based defence counsel who had withdrawn.
In a January plea hearing, Marcia Edwards told the court: "Sadly the drugs got him and it was ice, which is the worst kind you can get yourself involved in."
Mr Stanton sentenced him to three months' jail on the latest criminality, but made two months concurrent with the five months -leaving a total of six months jail.
