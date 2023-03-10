According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics most recent data, almost 56,244 couples divorced in 2021, with almost nine divorces occurring in the time it takes for a couple to recite their wedding vows.
But if you are wondering what the secret to a successful, long-lasting marriage is, look no further than Swansea couple Cynthia and David Gray.
The Grays celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, attributing their longevity to supporting one another, no matter what.
"I couldn't imagine life without her," Mr Gray said.
"Although we've had our differences at times, we just had to move on and remember what really matters at the end of the day.
"She is my best friend; I appreciate her and her company."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.