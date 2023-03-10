The Tasmanian Small Business Council and Unions Tasmania don't see eye-to-eye on a proposal of a four-day working week.
The concept has been placed in the spotlight after a report from the Senate Select Committee on Work and Care recommended a trial into a four-day week across diverse sectors and geographical locations.
It also recommended a review into reducing the standard hours of a working week.
Tasmanian Small Business Council chief executive Robert Mallett said the council was unlikely to advocate on any concrete direction on the matter, however he did see issues with the concept.
With a national skills shortage, he said changing the working week would exacerbate the problem many small businesses are facing with staffing.
A national tight job market isn't an excuse to not explore new ways of working or flexibility in the workplace.- Unions Tasmania Jessica Munday
While Unions Tasmania secretary Jessica Munday disagreed with Mr Mallet, saying flexibility in the workplace would make a workplace more attractive to employees.
"A national tight job market isn't an excuse to not explore new ways of working or flexibility in the workplace," Ms Munday said.
She said it would take leadership across local, state and federal government to make a four-day week happen.
"I think in many families, men and women are having to work two jobs fulltime and it's a crunch life."
The Senate report said the committee heard substantial evidence on the topic whereby employees retain 100 per cent salary while reducing their hours to 80 per cent, while maintaining 100 per cent productivity.
"We heard evidence that shorter working weeks enable the 'mainstreaming' of carers into the workforce without loss of promotion, pay or opportunities," it said.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.