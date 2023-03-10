The political brawl over power prices continued on Friday, with opposition energy spokesman Dean Winter saying that Energy Minister, Guy Barnett, mislead the public with his claim that the government never held a policy of de-linking from the National Energy Market in 2018.
Mr Winter pointed out a video on former Premier Will Hodgman's Facebook page, where Mr Barnett promised to "de-link" from the national market to force down power prices for Tasmanians by 7-10 per cent.
In the video, Mr Barnett also said the government would cap power price increases at CPI between 2018 n and 2021.
Labor claimed that the state's connection to the mainland market is costing Tasmanian households an average of $500 per year.
"After 100 years of investment in the Hydro, Tasmanians should be paying Tasmanian prices for Tasmanian power," Mr Winter said.
But Mr Barnett said the connection to the mainland market placed "downward pressure on power prices" in Tasmania, including by allowing Hydro to import power from Victoria during periods of very low pricing.
He also labeled Mr Winter's stance on energy a stunt.
"Our 2018 policy was very clearly not about physically disconnecting from the National Energy Market - which was confirmed when we announced the policy," he said.
Cutting the state off from the national market was not in Tasmania's best interests, he said.
"Being part of the NEM puts downward pressure on power prices while also providing a financial return to Tasmanians, allowing us to reinvest in health, education and other essential services."
Later on Friday, Labor claimed the government had backflipped on a pledge to provide half of $33 million in federal funding relief to Tasmanians this year.
"If that is the case, why did he [Treasurer Michael Ferguson] include $16.5 million of false hope to Tasmanian families in his budget update?," Mr Winter said.
Mr Barnett confirmed that the federal relief money would "provide significant bill relief for households and small businesses across Tasmania from 1 July".
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.