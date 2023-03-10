The human cost of the RBA's rate hikes

Taking a wider view, household debt-to-income levels are three times what they were in 1988-89 when the Reserve Bank had a similar rate-rise strategy. That put the economy into recession pretty quickly. Then there are the 20 per cent or so of borrowers on fixed rates taken up at historic lows in 2020-21, typically at 2-2.5 per cent, that are already starting to roll over to 6 per cent-plus mortgage rates. Once the latest rate rises have filtered through fully into borrowing costs over the next few months, mortgage holders will be obliged to stop a lot of the discretionary spending they may have enjoyed in the ultra-low rate environment of the last 2-3 years. Ord Minnett strategist Malcolm Woods believes Australia may already be in recession. Then there are the worker shortages and wage pressures post COVID, and rising borrowing costs pressuring company earnings and their ability to maintain employment levels.

