The human cost of the RBA's rate hikes

YESTERDAY'S correction on the stockmarket after an overnight fall on Wall Street reflects a combination of worsening trends in the economy. The factors behind the fall in stocks to a four-month low are varied, but they are driven by one over-riding emotion: uncertainty.
The canary in the coalmine in Australia, and globally, has been the tech companies. After soaring to market capitalisations that exceed most countries' GDPs (Apple is bigger than Australia) they are all struggling suddenly. Australian/NZ tech Xero is sacking/laying off 800 workers, Atlassian 500, but in the US the numbers are breathtaking. Amazon is letting 18,000 workers go, Alphabet/google 12,000 and Microsoft 10,000. Apple, the world's biggest company by market capitalisation, hasn't embarked on a shedding program yet, but it can only be a matter of time.
After being on a seemingly unstoppable march upwards on the back of rising revenues, particularly during COVID, the tech companies' share prices are now subject to the same gravitational forces as most other listed companies. Their shareholders are now demanding real profits and dividends. This in effect has taken them, quite suddenly, from a zero rate environment to paying interest. It's a big jump.
Hence the slide in their share price and the sackings. Their sudden fall from unquestioning grace is largely unconnected with other events globally such as the Ukraine war, rising energy prices in response to shortages caused by the war, concerns over China's assertiveness and, perhaps the biggest company- and job killer of all, rising interest rates. The worry is that it is happening at the same time. A conjunction of events, which in themselves aren't anything to lose much sleep about, is cause for concern. This is now starting to play out for ordinary Australians. January's retail sales were (unusually) below last September's. In January, customers were feeling the effect of December's rate rise. The rate increases in January and February are yet to hit. Then there's March and probably April.
Taking a wider view, household debt-to-income levels are three times what they were in 1988-89 when the Reserve Bank had a similar rate-rise strategy. That put the economy into recession pretty quickly. Then there are the 20 per cent or so of borrowers on fixed rates taken up at historic lows in 2020-21, typically at 2-2.5 per cent, that are already starting to roll over to 6 per cent-plus mortgage rates. Once the latest rate rises have filtered through fully into borrowing costs over the next few months, mortgage holders will be obliged to stop a lot of the discretionary spending they may have enjoyed in the ultra-low rate environment of the last 2-3 years. Ord Minnett strategist Malcolm Woods believes Australia may already be in recession. Then there are the worker shortages and wage pressures post COVID, and rising borrowing costs pressuring company earnings and their ability to maintain employment levels.
There are echoes today of the 1989 official rate rises that literally broke the back of the Australian economy. But now, post-COVID, governments are struggling under mountains of debt and interest limiting their efforts to assist those struggling with cost pressures. Things don't look good.
