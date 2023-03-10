In an effort to alleviate pressure at Launceston General Hospital, Labor minister Anita Dow has asked if the Liberal Government will utilise beds in district hospitals.
Ms Dow said 30 beds have sat idle at the Scottsdale hospital for over a year.
"While the community welcomes the news that Child Health and Parenting Services will take over the James Scott Wing at the North-East Soldiers Memorial Hospital this month, the Premier must come clean on what his government intends to do with the other 30 beds," she said.
Ms Dow highlighted the issues in the health system and need for improvement.
"Those living in rural and regional parts of the state have worse health outcomes and higher rates of chronic illness," she said.
"Pressure continues to mount on the Launceston General Hospital with increased ramping, bed block, long elective surgery waiting lists and overburdened emergency departments".
Ms Dow said pressure could be alleviated at LGH by using the 30 empty beds to provide care for patients closer to their home at Scottsdale.
"Instead the hospital is under-utilised and these beds remain empty," she said.
The latest LGH dashboard data shows 39 per cent of Emergency Department patients were seen within four hours.
In the past year, nearly 1300 patients left the LGH Emergency Department without being seen.
Previously, Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff has said bed block at Tasmanian hospitals was caused by patients inability to access a residential aged care bed or who were experiencing delays in seeking approval for supports through the National Disability Insurance Scheme.
In August 2022, Mr Rockliff said he wrote to the Federal Health Minister Mark Butler and Disability Minister Bill Shorten, calling on the federal government to urgently address delayed discharge of long-stay disability and aged care patients, which was contributing to acute bed block.
In regards to the use of the 30 beds in Scottsdale, a government spokesperson said the North-East Soldiers Memorial Hospital provided 18 sub-acute beds, which were already utilised by patients requiring step-down care from the Launceston General Hospital where appropriate.
"The LGH monitors district hospital capacity in daily patient flow and executive meetings, with patients transferred to a district hospital facility where safe and appropriate to do so," they said.
"The Department of Health has confirmed that there is not currently patient demand for additional beds at the NESMH."
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
