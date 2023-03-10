The Examiner
Labor asks for district beds to be used to ease pressure, government says all in use

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
March 11 2023 - 4:30am
Labor minister Anita Dow says 30 beds are going unused at Scottsdale hospital.

In an effort to alleviate pressure at Launceston General Hospital, Labor minister Anita Dow has asked if the Liberal Government will utilise beds in district hospitals.

