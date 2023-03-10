Women's Super League to feature finals series for first time in years

For the first time in years, the Women's Super League season will finish with a finals series.
The ladder leader at the end of the home and away season will be crowned the 2023 champion but there will also be a finals series winner.
Launceston United won last year's championship with 15 wins from 18 games.
The season, which was launched on Friday in Hobart, will feature six teams - United, Devonport Strikers, South Hobart, Clarence Zebras, Kingborough Lions and Taroona.
The fixture will consist of more than 60 games, starting on March 17 and running through until September.
There will be three finals at the end of the regular season.
Football Tasmania chief executive officer Matt Bulkeley said it was exciting to launch the competition's seventh season.
"Our WSL competition goes to a six-team competition this year, losing the bye round," he said.
"We will also see a two-week break mid-season for our women's program while we celebrate the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023.
"We wish all of our teams the very best for the season ahead and look forward to seeing them in action when the season gets under way on March 17."
There is a new online competition management system this season called Dribl.
United take on Taroona at Kelvedon Park in round one on Saturday, March 18.
They then host Kingborough at Birch Avenue in round two on March 26 before a battle with Clarence Zebras in the third round at Wentworth Park.
