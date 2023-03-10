The Examiner
Home/Sport/Cricket

Hobart Hurricanes' Nathan Ellis re-signs for another three seasons

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated March 10 2023 - 12:54pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hobart Hurricanes' Nathan Ellis stretches at UTAS Stadium earlier this year. Picture by Paul Scambler

Hobart Hurricanes have held onto one of their best.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.