The Tasmania JackJumpers franchise is moving out of its infancy with owner Larry Kestelman set to begin the club's sale.
Following chief executive Simon Brookhouse's resignation on Thursday, Kestelman detailed the business' next steps.
Having appointing a company to help oversee the transition, the NBL owner is looking to have ownership conversations within the next month.
"I would like to see [the] first conversations happen with potential Tasmanian buyers," he said.
"I think that's what I'd like to try to see and explore the possibility of the club being completely owned by Tasmanians, or at least part owned by Tasmanians, that would be my wish - if I had a magic wand, that's what I'd love to see.
"So I will first come and talk to anyone who's interested in Tasmania and a bit of a call to arms ... anyone who is interested, can reach out to the club and express their interest."
Tasmanians won't be the only buyers approached by Kestelman however, as he is set to go "far and wide" to find the right people to sell the club to.
At least 30 per cent of the stake will need to be owned by Australians, something written into the JackJumpers' licence agreement.
"We have had a lot of interest, both local and overseas, in the club," Kestelman said.
"We have not held any serious conversations because that will be done through the advisors we've appointed and until proper document is prepared, it's just conversations - that's all they are.
"I'm actually heading overseas in a couple of weeks to meet with a few of the potential people that have expressed interest as part of my trip as well so there's no lack of interest but I'm certainly hopeful to see a substantial part of the ownership out of Tasmania."
Former chief executive Brookhouse, who was the club's first employee in August 2020, will have his final day with the JackJumpers next Friday.
Under his reign, the JJs reached two finals series in their first two years, with Kestelman describing "mixed emotions" in accepting Brookhouse's resignation.
"I think, like in any relationship, it's never one sided," Kestelman said.
"I don't know what percentages I want to put on who and how, but I'll say that it was mutual. - we've had a lot of deep and meaningfuls.
"I consider Simon a friend and he's someone that I respect as a human being a lot so we've talked on every level of business partner, friend, confidant.
"We've had deep and meaningfuls and I will call it a mutual decision to understand what the role looks like going forward."
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
