Man allegedly tried to import $100,000 worth of drugs into Tasmania

Updated March 10 2023 - 11:35am, first published 11:12am
Tasmanian Police intercept alleged drug trafficker

A Tasmanian man has been charged with trafficking offences after he was alleged to have more than $100,000 worth of drugs on him after arriving at an airport.

Local News

