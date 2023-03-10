Tasmanian Police intercept alleged drug trafficker

A Tasmanian man has been charged with trafficking offences after he was alleged to have more than $100,000 worth of drugs on him after arriving at an airport.
Tasmania Police said a 30-year-old man has been charged with trafficking and other drug offences after he was intercepted by police at the Hobart Airport on Thursday.
Detective Acting Sergeant Sam Storer said officers from the Southern Drug Investigation Services and the Dog Handlers Unit were conducting routine general passenger screening at the airport when a police drug detection dog made a positive indication towards a passenger.
"The man was subsequently searched and approximately 112 grams of methamphetamine was located," he said.
"He was later charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, unlawfully importing a controlled substance and other minor drug offences."
In a statement, police said the drugs have an estimated street value of $112,000.
The Southern Tasmanian man was taken into custody and investigations are continuing.
Detective Acting Sergeant Storer said methamphetamine had a significant negative impact within the state.
The man will appear in the Hobart Magistrates Court in April.
In June 2022, a police drug detection dog made a positive indication on a male passenger in the Launceston Airport.
The man was subsequently searched and 80 grams of methamphetamine was located.
The drugs had an estimated street value of $80,000.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
