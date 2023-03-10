Artist explores colonial and indigenous tensions

In Te Wai Ngunguru:Nomads of the Sea, artist Lisa Reihana wants to explore the experiences of women in the 19th Century colonial encounters between indigenous people and settlers in New Zealand.
Reihana is a multidisciplinary artist and has worked across film, photography, sculpture and costume design.
Her previous work In Pursuit of Venus was New Zealand's entry at the Venice Biennale in 2017.
Her latest work at QVMAG, a video installation for Ten Days on the Island, was inspired by the real story of a convict called Charlotte Badger.
Badger was incarcerated in Sydney before being transported to Tasmania and finally ended up on New Zealand's North Island in the protection of a Maori chief.
Reihana takes the fact of Badger's journey through Australia and New Zealand as the inspiration for a work that combines history and speculative fiction.
There are little sightings and references to Badger in the historical record, but "because she's a woman, not a lot is known," Reihana said.
"It's just that classic thing where oftentimes women's stories go unnoticed or unrecorded or there's just not a lot of detail," she said.
"So the speculative aspect for me was imagining what her life could have been like.
"Why was she under the protection of a Maori chief?
"What kinds of aspects or qualities made her valuable at that time?
"How would she have appeared to the Maori women of the time?"
Reihana wanted to consider what women's business was like in 1806 and the possible relationship and tensions between Charlotte and the indigenous women she would have encountered.
Reihana imagines Badger upsetting the traditional role of women in Maori society and clashing with Puhi, an indigenous woman who grows jealous of her rising status.
The work has a personal connection for Reihana as the area where Badger ended up in New Zealand was close to where Reihana's father's ancestors lived.
Reihana, who is of mixed heritage, was also interested in considering the children of mixed European and Maori heritage.
"At some point in time, there would have been the first mixed race child in New Zealand. Who would that have been?," she aked.
To bring out the indigenous perspective of this story, Reihana worked with language experts.
The story is told in Te Reo Maori with English subtitles.
Although historical in nature, the work is more theatrical rather than a historic drama.
Through the film, Reihana hopes that audiences will be intrigued but also come away with a better appreciation of women's experiences.
Launceston Mayor Danny Gibson said it was great to welcome the work of such a widely recognized International artist to Launceston.
"To welcome this calibre of international work to the Art Gallery at Royal Park is a great outcome for our city, locals and visitors exploring northern Tasmania." he said.
Nomads of the Sea will be on display at Royal park until 28 May.
This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.