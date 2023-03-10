The Examiner
Lisa Reihana explores the experiences of women at QVMAG

By Charmaine Manuel
March 11 2023 - 6:30am
Artist explores colonial and indigenous tensions

In Te Wai Ngunguru:Nomads of the Sea, artist Lisa Reihana wants to explore the experiences of women in the 19th Century colonial encounters between indigenous people and settlers in New Zealand.

