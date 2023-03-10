City of Launceston's new public art strategy will promote a more vibrant community.
The strategy that was approved at Thursday's council meeting sets out areas to develop a public art policy and program.
World-renowned artist Amanda Parer, who spoke at the meeting, is a Launceston local whose inflatable art piece at First Basin at Cataract Gorge, Man, drew world-wide attention at Mona Foma 2019.
"Public art is inclusive and maintains social cohesion," she said.
"It's egalitarian, it's about communication to many people not just people who can afford to buy it."
Ms Parer said she believed art can contribute to social change.
"Public art reflects community," she said.
Public art can include performance, free standing art, murals, integrated art, installation and temporary art like Ms Parer's Man installation.
Councillor Lindi McMahon said she was proud to support the strategy, agreeing with what Ms Parer said.
"Art is inclusive, cohesive, communicative and art contributes to social change," she said.
Councillor Tim Walker said Launceston was a creative city that "punches above its weight" when it comes to art.
"Our creative content, our creative history and heritage, including our Aboriginal history and heritage, all the way through to modern theatre, dance and youth groups - the list goes on and on and this is another expression of that," he said.
The strategy includes recommendations such as establishing a public art network, engaging community groups for art and artist grant programs.
There is also a recommendation for an outdoor gallery in Launceston which would highlight the art scene in the city.
The next step will be establishing a framework to develop actions, performance measures and allocate resources.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
