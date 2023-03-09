Photographic gear is always evolving and techniques when using that gear can and often must evolve with it.
This has always been the case I guess.
Ironically, some of these "new" ideas are actually old ones revisited.
The mirrorless gear I have used for the last decade has a few advantages over the previous industry work horse SLR cameras.
The "R" in SLR stands for "reflex" mirror, a brilliant idea that allowed photographers to see what their film could see compositionally, but with it came a few issues, noisy cameras being one of them.
Let's face it, like the V8 engine, it is a cool sound and will forever define our perceptions of twentieth century photography (Duran Duran knew it), but like the petrol guzzling V8, it's days are numbered.
The mirrorless advantage, as you have probably guessed, combined with a silent electronic shutter has helped me form a new (for me) style of shooting, without even realising it.
Silence has returned to photography. The first cameras were silent and now after a very long time, we have been re-gifted this massive boon.
The "over the shoulder portrait" is a product of our ability now to seem virtually invisible thanks to silent cameras and any angle shooting, using tilt screens.
The process is easy enough. Allow the journalist to interview the subject as normal and place your self at a workable angle, which is usually to make the most of a good background.
If necessary make the subject aware before hand, but often at press interviews with TV cameras, this is not necessary.
This does not just apply to images taken literally "over the shoulder", but to any shot that would attract attention, break subject concentration of otherwise disturb the peace.
The fact is, if you make no sound, generally you are ignored.
Examples are shooting from between two TV cameras, with nobody recording clicks, whirrs or buzzes on their sensitive mics.
I often get the shot I want before the TV interviews are over and the subject is captured more naturally.
Add to this the ability to shoot from above, below or around corners, all with full control and the option of face detection (when used wisely).
All angles are on the table now and they are surprisingly easy to adapt to. It is even possible to run most mirrorless cameras from the next room using a smartphone.
Another coincidental boon to modern shooting is the ability cameras have for accurate and clean low light shooting. This removes the need for flash, which is the other big "interrupter".
There are some disadvantages to this technology in action.
Silence robs the subject of their cues. An uncertain "have you taken the photo yet" is common, which still seems odd as phones often make no sound, but I guess with a bigger camera, people expect something to happen.
Another issue is often the flash will not fire, but that is less common in newer cameras and sometimes relatively older models, will show "banding" in poor light, but again, this is getting better with every generation.
Finally, the process takes at least two, or at least a wall of TV cameras. The main requirement is for the attention of the subject not to be on your camera.
There are other elements to this process such as communication, timing and preparedness, but taking away the massive impediment of attention attracting noise and other limited operational processes, make the journey worth taking.
I wonder what is coming next?
A happy snapper for over thirty years, specialising in travel/street photography, studio and candid portraiture, sport, wildlife, landscape, sales and training, this is my first time with a news paper, but I have worked in schools, camera stores and under my own steam for many years. The news paper is a rare space I can use all my skills.
