Rod Thompson Photographer A happy snapper for over thirty years, specialising in travel/street photography, studio and candid portraiture, sport, wildlife, landscape, sales and training, this is my first time with a news paper, but I have worked in schools, camera stores and under my own steam for many years. The news paper is a rare space I can use all my skills.

A happy snapper for over thirty years, specialising in travel/street photography, studio and candid portraiture, sport, wildlife, landscape, sales and training, this is my first time with a news paper, but I have worked in schools, camera stores and under my own steam for many years. The news paper is a rare space I can use all my skills.