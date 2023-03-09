The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

The Over The Shoulder Portrait

Rod Thompson
By Rod Thompson
Updated March 11 2023 - 12:06pm, first published March 10 2023 - 10:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hon Tania Rattray MLC at the parliamentary standing review committee on major Development of Exeter High School. This meeting went for over an hour before we left, but working silently allowed me to build up a series of images of both the event and the participants.

Photographic gear is always evolving and techniques when using that gear can and often must evolve with it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rod Thompson

Rod Thompson

Photographer

A happy snapper for over thirty years, specialising in travel/street photography, studio and candid portraiture, sport, wildlife, landscape, sales and training, this is my first time with a news paper, but I have worked in schools, camera stores and under my own steam for many years. The news paper is a rare space I can use all my skills.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.