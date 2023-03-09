The outstanding achievements and contributions of 35 women and one women's organisation were recognised on Friday, as they were inducted into the Tasmanian Honour Roll of Women.
Established in 2005 by the state government, the honour roll acknowledges the dedication, commitment, impact and hard work of Tasmanian women.
Awarded for her service to health, community advocacy and inclusion was retired hospice nurse Barb Baker, who has worked tirelessly throughout her life to provide dignity to many during their final days.
Following the closure of Phillip Oakden House in 2007, Mrs Baker played an integral role in re-establishing end-of-life care services in Northern Tasmania and lobbied to raise the profile of palliative care in the region.
"When looking back on what I have done and why I have done it, I think that at the beginning of life we provide so much care," she said.
"I think that we need to provide just as much care at the end of life too, it is just as important.
"And with Wednesday being International Women's Day, it is just as important as ever that we women still have the attitude that we don't let men walk all over us.
"Even today, I am still taking a stand for what I believe in, I am still advocating for what is right."
Women's Minister Jo Palmer congratulated this year's inductees.
"Inductees are leaders in their chosen careers, some have achieved international recognition while others are quiet achievers and volunteers who have made a significant contribution to their local communities," Mrs Palmer said.
"No two stories are ever the same and it is an honour to celebrate and share each one of today's inductees.
"The Tasmanian Honour Roll of Women will preserve and share their stories to inspire future generations with biographies of the inductees recorded in a booklet and online."
Induction ceremonies are held biennially to coincide with International Women's Day.
The public is invited to nominate women or women's organisations to the honour roll and posthumous nominations are accepted.
All nominations are assessed by an independent selection panel.
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania.
