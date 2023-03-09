Questions over Marinus Link and power prices

With the forecast for our energy bill to go through the roof over the next few months, I would like to know the Liberal and Labor stance on the new cable proposed to export our electricity and whether they still agree as to the prices the Hydro or Aurora Energy can charge because it's tied into the National Grid with its pricing systems. While it's a windfall for the generator and state government, it's making it very hard for the consumer to pay their electricity bills.
I believe if the government doesn't change the price parity they can kiss the next election goodbye. Is there is anyone in the powers that be can show how the second cable will benefit the state other than a huge loan repayment with little or no commercial profits going to the people of this state of Tasmania?
Anthony Galvin, Launceston
I refer to page 5 of The Examiner (March 9) which exemplifies the extremes of the current energy crisis in Tasmania. The news item headed "More than 19,000 with energy debts" is self-explanatory. Many are struggling with power costs with little relief in sight.
At the bottom of the page is a quarter page advert headlined "Powered by Tasmania", one of many (presumably) very expensive newspaper and prime-time TV ads as part of a "hearts and minds" campaign currently being run by the state government. What is the purpose of this campaign? Is it to get us to fall in love with renewables? If you can't afford it, does it matter whether it is renewable or not? What is the target audience? Surely it isn't aimed at those 19,000 households and many others struggling to pay their energy bills.
I just don't get it. Hydro/Transend/Aurora have a monopoly on power supply in the state. Why waste all this marketing money? Couldn't it be better directed to reducing power bills or giving more financial support to the 19,000 battlers?
Mike Shaw, Launceston
Tasmania has all "green" electricity so why are the prices for domestic users increasing in line with those experienced on the mainland?
We are not connected to the mainland grid and this is another good reason that the Marinus link should not proceed. In her letter, Victoria Wilkinson (Letters, March 9) addresses "special" power prices for certain industries that are not extended to smaller industrial operations within the state. There is an opportunity for Tasmania to maintain an advantage for local industries by not imposing power increases in line with those experienced on the mainland. Jeremy Rockliff, are you listening?
Stuart Bryce, Lulworth
Imagine if the shareholders of Hydro Tasmania could call a special general meeting! We could discuss the ever-rising cost of our electricity, and whether holding the current Liberal Government to its promise to delink from Victorian power prices should be put to a vote.
But of course, we can't. Energy Minister Barnett and Treasurer Ferguson hold our shares in trust, and vote on our behalf. They betrayed that trust by reversing a promise to the Tasmanian people, and short of a foreign power taking over our energy sector (not totally implausible) we'll have to wait to see what weasel words they come up with prior to the next State election.
Until then, prepare for a cold and costly winter.
Greg Pullen, Miena
Wendy McLennan (Letters, March 6) shows the level of desperation the opponents of the North East Rail Trail have reached. They now have to re-cycle arguments that have already been dismissed or dealt with regarding possible contamination from the trail construction. These issues were already raised in their failed appeal against the initial extension from Scottsdale to Lilydale. There is never any mention of the contamination that running their vintage diesel rail car or a steam engine will create in oil and fuel leaks, nor the air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions from the burning of fossil fuels.
This is in contrast to the nil impact of bike riding and walking plus the health benefits these activities will create. Those who are blocking and delaying the development of this community asset need to be held to account for the huge economic and social losses, and financial costs they are imposing on the community, while they fight their losing battle.
Malcolm Cowan, West Launceston
THE traffic problem at Legana will not be fixed by the dual carriageway planned between Freshwater Point Road and Acropolis Drive, whilst a roundabout exists at each end roundabouts are one lane - also limited by "give way to the right". They should go with traffic lights installed and the dual carriageway continued north of Freshwater Point Road to the multi-lane section of the highway. No roundabout at Bridgenorth Road - traffic lights please. Also the absurd decision to exit the new primary school onto the highway at this vital point results in the repeat of the horrible Riverside experience, almost as many cars as students!
Peter Joyce, Grindelwald
