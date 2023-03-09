The Examiner
Questions over Marinus Link and power prices

By Letters to the Editor
Updated March 11 2023 - 9:08am, first published March 10 2023 - 9:54am
The proposed Marinus Link will rely heavily on energy from wind farms

With the forecast for our energy bill to go through the roof over the next few months, I would like to know the Liberal and Labor stance on the new cable proposed to export our electricity and whether they still agree as to the prices the Hydro or Aurora Energy can charge because it's tied into the National Grid with its pricing systems. While it's a windfall for the generator and state government, it's making it very hard for the consumer to pay their electricity bills.

