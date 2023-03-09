Questions over Marinus Link and power prices

At the bottom of the page is a quarter page advert headlined "Powered by Tasmania", one of many (presumably) very expensive newspaper and prime-time TV ads as part of a "hearts and minds" campaign currently being run by the state government. What is the purpose of this campaign? Is it to get us to fall in love with renewables? If you can't afford it, does it matter whether it is renewable or not? What is the target audience? Surely it isn't aimed at those 19,000 households and many others struggling to pay their energy bills.