After grand final losses, Trevallyn Blue or Western Tiers will be crowned TCL Female Boom division one premiers on Sunday.
Western Tiers - formally Bracknell and Cressy - had the most recent decider loss, going down last year to Longford.
However, they defeated the reigning premiers to qualify for the big dance at 2.30pm at University Oval - after the division two game.
"Our year has been up and down, we've won some games and then lost some that we probably shouldn't have lost but that's ok," captain Cassie Walker said.
"We're just happy to have come together at the right time and performed.
"We've had a lot of changes throughout the year, a lot of people come and go, so the team that we're going in with have worked hard to get to where we are.
"We're just happy to make the grand final and we'd like to finish it off with a good win."
Walker named Alex Mattarozzi and Jess Donohue as two of her standout performers this year as she praised the league's new two-division structure.
"It's good to have good competition and I think this year has really proved that.
"The competition is going in the right direction and a lot of the games have been close and just been a lot better."
Opposing captain Kellie Scott echoed her sentiments.
"It's been fantastic. We've got 11 teams over both divisions and everybody seems to really enjoy it," Elliott said.
"It's quite social, we love getting to get together with the teams after the matches and just catching up."
"It's excellent to see women's cricket in the TCL doing so well."
Trevallyn's 2021-22 campaign was stopped by Bracknell in the semi-final as the pair finished with a rare tie - meaning the now-Western Tiers went through on ladder position.
This season they've turned it around, finishing on top of the ladder with nine wins and four losses and winning through to the grand final a fortnight ago with Scott praising her team's contributions.
They've got the better of the Tiers on both occasions - the first by 16 runs and the second by seven wickets.
"I think as long as we do what we've done with them before - we've made a good score with the bat - and hopefully they will struggle to beat us with that," Scott said.
"We want our bowlers to come out and keep the extras down, bowl consistently as they have been and keep their run-rate down, whether we bat or bowl first."
As the TCL's Female Boom looks to go from strength to strength, Trevallyn Gold and Beauty Point face off in the division two grand final.
The match will set the scene in the competition's first female grand final gala day at University Oval, playing at 11am before the 2.30pm division one match.
TCL secretary Charmaine Whyman, who is also captain of the Trevallyn outfit, said the league is pleased with how the competition is growing.
"It's been awesome that we've continued on with the two divisions and the girls seem to be improving year in, year out and there's more talk of other teams wanting to join next year," she said.
"It's great that we can celebrate on a gala day for ourselves this weekend."
On the field, Whyman's Gold side have only lost the one match - fittingly to Beauty Point in the competition's opening round.
Despite the success, which sees them on an 11-game winning streak, the captain said the year has still had its challenges.
"We've had a few ups and downs just personally in our team with injuries and other situations but to still come out and for the girls to give everything and turn up and do the one percenters at training, - I'm so pleased for them" she said.
Sunday will be Trevallyn's second grand final of the year after falling to Legana, whereas Beauty Point will be contesting their first.
That's something that excites captain Rachael Reay.
"We're amazingly proud of the girls, we've pulled together and through heaps of laughs and good times, we've managed to get through to a grand final," she said.
"To start with some of us couldn't even throw the ball in front of us, they were doing throws and the balls were going behind them - we've been hitting the wickets lately."
Beauty Point lost to their grand final opponents in the elimination final last season and finished third on the ladder this year with six wins and four losses.
Reay said the team has taken on an "equal opportunity" mantra, changing the batting order every week and having everyone bowl - thanking the Beauty Point Cricket Club for their support.
"All of us on the team have kids, we're all mothers, so it's taken a community to allow us to play cricket and have a few hours off each week.
"We just want to thank all the partners, parents, grandparents and our support team at Beauty Point for all that they do to make it possible for us because without them we couldn't play."
