The Examiner
Home/Sport/Cricket

Trevallyn to face Western Tiers and Beauty Point in TCL Female Boom finals

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated March 10 2023 - 1:35pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Division one grand finalists Kellie Scott (Trevallyn) and Cassie Walker (Western Tiers) and Division two's Charmaine Whyman (Trevallyn) and Rachel Reay (Beauty Point). Picture supplied

After grand final losses, Trevallyn Blue or Western Tiers will be crowned TCL Female Boom division one premiers on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.