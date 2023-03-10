The Examiner
Launceston councillors say staff faced abuse over letter to editor

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated March 10 2023 - 3:25pm, first published 2:00pm
Council staff face abuse over false letter

City of Launceston council staff faced abusive phone calls due to an untrue letter to the editor published in The Examiner on Tuesday, March 7.

