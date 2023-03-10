Council staff face abuse over false letter

City of Launceston council staff faced abusive phone calls due to an untrue letter to the editor published in The Examiner on Tuesday, March 7.
During Thursday's council meeting Mayor Danny Gibson said he was "very disappointed" with the letter and subsequent retraction.
"All which were based on nothing more than fiction and a series of mistruths," he said.
The letter contained a false account of an incident at the Launceston Aquatic Centre in which it was claimed a person who appeared male entered the female change rooms and began undressing and resulted in a confrontation with the father of one of the girls in the changing room at the same time, according to the letter writer.
The council contacted The Examiner by email to have the letter removed at 9.40 am on Tuesday saying the "no such incident has occurred at the facility".
"The publishing of this letter has resulted considerable angst and grief for council staff, particularly those at the front desk at the aquatic centre and those at the end of the telephone who continue to be the subject of ongoing abuse," Mr Gibson said.
After communicating with the letter writer, The Examiner removed the letter from its website.
Councillor Hugh McKenzie said he was "very disappointed" to read the letter and felt The Examiner needed to be held to account.
"It showed very poor fact-checking before it was put in the paper," he said.
"Moreover, the response the next day once the fact-check found the letter was not to be correct was absolutely appalling. It was hidden down the bottom of the letters to the editor and if you didn't know what was there you wouldn't have even seen it."
Cr Gibson said if the response the following day, Wednesday, March 8, was an apology or retraction, it was "very disappointing".
Equality Tasmania president Rodney Croome said the rhetoric that comes from falsehoods like the letter claimed " ... intensifies the stigma trans people already experience and obscures the fact they suffer more discrimination than other people".
The Examiner's editor Mark Westfield said as soon as it was found out the letter contained false claims it was removed from the masthead's website. "The Examiner publishes letters from its readers in good faith. It is impossible to check them if they contain accounts of personal experiences, as many do," he said.
"The Examiner did all it could in the circumstances. Further, it does not appreciate being lectured by councillors who have presided over some disastrous decisions that have been very costly for ratepayers, the Birchalls car park fiasco and the loss-making Tiger bus 'service' being just two examples."
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
