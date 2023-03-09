The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Precautionary measures in place after small hive beetle detected in Devonport

Rodney Woods
By Rodney Woods
Updated March 9 2023 - 8:06pm, first published 5:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The small hive beetle has been detected in Devonport. Picture supplied.

Tasmania's chief plant protection officer says its too early to tell whether bee hives could be destroyed in the wake of a single small hive beetle being found in Devonport.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rodney Woods

Rodney Woods

Reporter

I'm excited to have joined The Advocate team having grown up reading the publication. I have experience in agricultural, general and sport reporting during my time in northern Victoria. If you have a story idea, contact me at: rodney.woods@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.