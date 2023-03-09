The Examiner
Elham Vatan Dost wants Launceston to support the struggle of Iranian women this Saturday.

Charmaine Manuel
Charmaine Manuel
Updated March 9 2023 - 9:48pm, first published 2:32pm
Ellie Vatan Dost urges the community to come out in support of women in Iran this Saturday. Picture by Rod Thompson.

Dr Elham Vatan Dost, a dentist working in Launceston, wants the community to show their support for women in Iran on Saturday at a protest at Civic Square.

