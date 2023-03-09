Dr Elham Vatan Dost, a dentist working in Launceston, wants the community to show their support for women in Iran on Saturday at a protest at Civic Square.
Dr Dost was born in Shiraz, Iran and moved to Australia on a humanitarian visa when she was 17. Over the three decades she's spent in Australia, Iran has not been far from her thoughts.
"A part of you will never disconnect, especially when it was not your choice to leave that country."
Her family left after the revolution in Iran, with many becoming political and religious refugees. When she left, Dost had just gotten into university and had plans with her friends.
"We had hopes for our future, and then something just shattered."
"It was heartbreaking for me, but I was very lucky to come to Australia," she said.
Like many in the diaspora, Dr Dost kept an eye on events unfolding in Iran and continued to advocate for the rights of Iranians.
"It's very sad for me to have my freedom when my counterparts are not free in their own country." When 22-year-old Mahsa Amini's death was reported, Dost says she "felt a fire within" her. In September last year, Amini was arrested by the morality police for not wearing her hijab "correctly".
She died after being taken into custody with the morality police accused of causing her death.
Amini's death sparked a wave of protests in Iran, with women removing their headscarves and cutting their hair.
Dost hopes people in Launceston will turn out on Saturday to show their support in a peaceful protest.
"Most of all, I want to bring to the attention of fellow Australians that if we do have this right to be democratised in this wonderful country, we should not take it for granted," she said.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
