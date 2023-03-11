Launceston has progressed to the grand final in one of the most fascinating finishes to the Cricket North home and away season in years.
It all came down to bonus points with teams getting 0.2 for every wicket and .01 for every run.
The Lions, who lost first innings points, made 274 in their second innings against Riverside at Windsor Park which kept them clear of Westbury on the ladder.
According to play Play HQ, the Lions finished with 57.1 points ahead of the Shamrocks (55.6), South Launceston (54.5) and Riverside (50.3).
The Blues, who were striving for an outright victory, declared 6-149.
Launceston skipper Cam Lynch (69) and Will Bennett (48) put on a 111-run opening stand which set up the total.
Lions coach Andy Gower labelled his team's performance their best for the year.
"I think our highest score up to then was 230 against Burnie in a one-day game so it was pleasing to see the guys adjust from last week and bat with positive intent and take the game on," he said.
Gower said they knew Riverside, who were aiming to crack into the top three, would come hard and the Lions held their nerve to bat well and then keep the Blues to 4-59 in their second innings.
Gower explained how close the points situation was.
"We were one point in front (of Westbury) when went back out to bowl so we thought if we could get two or three wickets that was another 0.6 of a point to keep us sneaking ahead," he said.
The Lions can't wait to play in another grand final.
"We're in good shape, the squad is healthy, we'll get our (Greater Northern) Raiders boys in, Sam (Elliston-Buckley) will come back from Melbourne so we've got some selection headaches to go through over the next three weeks," Gower said.
Patty Mackrell described the Blues' victory as bittersweet.
"We knocked off the top team in the last round and we haven't made finals so it's frustrating but at the end of the day we didn't take our opportunities earlier in the year," he said.
"We'll break all that down and start to look into next season."
Alex Townend was outstanding with the ball on a good batting deck, claiming 6-42.
Meanwhile, Westbury's Joel Lloyd was doing the maths in his head as his team took on South Launceston at NTCA no. 2.
Both teams were also jostling for in positions in the top three.
Shamrocks captain Daniel Murfet gave great insight into what it was like keeping an eye on both matches.
"It was something different, it's as close as I remember the top four being since I've been playing first grade cricket," he said.
"It's a really good thing, it's good for the competition.
"Joel's very good, he had a spreadsheet going there on his phone and then he had to go and bat.
"I'm a bit more of a pen and paper person so I had a notepad and pen trying to work things out."
The Shamrocks finished their second innings on 8-145.
The Knights, who had fought hard after being on the back foot to begin with, resumed on 5-39.
Skipper Jeremy Jackson helped South stay out in the middle with his unbeaten 83 from 198 balls.
James Marshall contributed a handy 27 but the tail-enders couldn't get into double digits and South made 151.
Westbury's Ollie Wood cleaned them up and finished with 6-41.
Jackson was pleased to see his group bat well and then take eight wickets after lunch.
"Hopefully that's given them a bit to think about ahead of next weekend and given our guys a little bit of confidence too," he said.
The teams will duel again in their semi-final at Westbury's Ingamells Oval.
"It's massive," Murfet said of the home-ground advantage.
"For instance if there's any weather, if it's a drawn result, we have a right to go through.
"So that can be a big thing because you never know what could happen in that sense.
"But also we like to think not many teams like going out to Westbury.
"It's the only ground you've got to travel a decent distance too and we really embrace playing there."
Jackson said his side had good recent history at the ground.
"We had a good day out there in the last round last season where we were able to bat all day for a draw," he said.
"Westbury made quite a few on day one.
"I don't think our boys hold any real fear about going out there, we're just happy to be playing finals cricket again after a couple of years out of finals."
