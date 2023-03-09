At 7-66 last week, Evandale Panthers were looking in "a fair bit of trouble" with their whole season on the line.
However, after a strong lower-order partnership, they're still in with a shot of making their first premier league grand final - facing Hadspen for the spot on Saturday.
Captain-coach Jonty Manktelow, who is seven runs away from 1000 40-over runs this season, praised the efforts of Kavindu Akalanka (30*) and Jacob Walker (40*).
"We bat pretty deep but we haven't really shown it at times this year and there's been no better time to show our lower-order depths than in a final at a crucial time," Manktelow said.
"For them to stand up and do that was amazing, so credit to them for sticking to their guns and making those hard runs for us."
The two sides have split their contests throughout the year, with the Panthers winning the most recent at Hadspen's home ground - where Saturday's semi-final will be played.
That match-up was the last before the Christmas break as Evandale chased the Chieftains' 8-187 with seven wickets remaining.
Despite last week's loss to Longford, Hadspen captain-coach Liam Reynolds took several positives out of the qualifying final.
"I thought we showed a lot of fight, we didn't roll over," he said.
"Obviously it's quite difficult to bat out there and I think the way we went about it, we knew we had a sub-par total (81) and the bowlers stepped it up and put them under a lot of pressure.
"We're looking forward to continuing that bowling momentum into this week but we need a few key batters to step up and take the opportunity when it presents itself."
Reynolds' side took six Longford wickets to put the Tigers under pressure last week as they limited their boundary balls and bowled well to their plans.
If Hadspen are able to progress through to next week's grand final, it will be their fifth straight decider - having won the past four TCL premierships.
The last time they didn't make the final was in 2018 - going down to Cressy, who are now the Western Tiers.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
