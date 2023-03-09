The Tasmania JackJumpers are on the hunt for a new chief executive officer following the resignation of Simon Brookhouse on Thursday.
Brookhouse will officially stand down from the role he's held for more than two years on Friday, March 17.
Brookhouse - who was the first employee of the 10th NBL franchise - said it was the right time to move on.
"Leading this club has been one of the highlights of my career and I am so proud to have been part of forming the strong foundations across the organisation," Brookhouse said.
"After almost three years in the role, I feel I leave the club in great shape with a strong team and a sustainable long-term future.
"The JackJumpers will always hold a very special place for me but it's time to explore other opportunities. I would like to wish the club every success in the future, and I will remain a JackJumpers fan forever."
According to JackJumpers' chair Keryn Nylander, Brookhouse's leadership had been fundamental to the immediate success of the expansion franchise.
"Simon Brookhouse has played a crucial role in beginning the club from the ground up and creating the organisational structure and culture which has enabled unprecedented success both on and off the court," Nylander said.
"We thank Simon for his service and wish him all the very best for his future."
The CEO role will be managed by JackJumpers' executives Christine Finnegan and Jorrick Chivers, who will be supported by the Tasmanian advisory board.
Senior sports journalist at The Advocate covering the North-West Coast of Tasmania. Email: emily.clooney@theadvocate.com.au or Phone: 0437 741 869
Senior sports journalist at The Advocate covering the North-West Coast of Tasmania. Email: emily.clooney@theadvocate.com.au or Phone: 0437 741 869
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.