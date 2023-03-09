The Examiner
Home/Sport/Basketball

Tasmania JackJumpers' CEO Simon Brookhouse resigns after two years

Emily Clooney
By Emily Clooney
Updated March 9 2023 - 2:35pm, first published 2:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmania JackJumpers' CEO Simon Brookhouse has resigned from his role. Picture by Simon Sturzaker

The Tasmania JackJumpers are on the hunt for a new chief executive officer following the resignation of Simon Brookhouse on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Clooney

Emily Clooney

Senior Sports Journalist

Senior sports journalist at The Advocate covering the North-West Coast of Tasmania. Email: emily.clooney@theadvocate.com.au or Phone: 0437 741 869

More from Basketball
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.