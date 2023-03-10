A new exhibition from Launceston artist Richard Klekociuk is coming to Scottsdale, capturing the powerful and gentle sounds of water across Tasmania's wilderness.
The exhibition titled WaterSound comprises 27 pieces from Mr Klekociuk, who spent much of his time in wet conditions for this exhibition.
An avid bushwalker, Mr Klekociuk spends much of his time exploring the possibilities of art through nature in Tasmania's wilderness.
"I'm fascinated by the sound of water," Mr Klekociuk said.
"When I go walking in the bush and hear the source of water I'm coming to, it's exciting."
Mr Klekociuk explored Tasmania's northeast and Bruny Island for this body of work and came across roaring waterfalls, still lakes and gentle streams.
"It doesn't matter if you've been to a place more than once. It's always a different experience," he said.
"It's the sound of water I find really relaxing... you can close your eyes when you stand before a river or waterfall and listen to the water churning or just trickling down."
He said the practice of being still and listening felt therapeutic.
"It's good to just stop and listen," Mr Klekociuk said.
"One of the pieces going in was from a lake in the northeast area, and it was dead still. There was a beautiful reflection against the water, and it was just so quiet."
A key idea behind the work is based around 'preparing us for the sight we're about to experience,' according to Mr Klekociuk.
"I think you need to have an awareness of what you're going to see or hope to see," he said.
"I can't imagine seeing a waterfall and going, 'oh, that's it', and keep going.
"Just sit there for a while and listen to the forest."
WaterSound will feature 27 pieces at Scottsdale Art Gallery Cafe on March 19 at 2:30pm.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
