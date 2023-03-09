The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

TCB Portable homes offers alternative, affordable housing to Tasmanians

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
March 10 2023 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Simeoni and wife Denise cut a ribbon with Deputy Premier Michael Ferguson, watched by Housing Minister Guy Barnett, and Steve's parents Gaetano and Lori Simeoni, at the Tas City Building Portable Homes Launch. Picture by Phillip Biggs

A new portable homes initiative from Launceston construction company Tas City Building launched on Thursday, offering alternative affordable homes options for Tasmanians.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.