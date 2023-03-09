A new portable homes initiative from Launceston construction company Tas City Building launched on Thursday, offering alternative affordable homes options for Tasmanians.
TCB Portable Homes by Tas City Building offer one to four bedroom houses, ranging in price from $122,000 to $272,000.
Director of TCB Portable Homes Steve Simeoni said the houses can be produced in four weeks thanks to a high quality frame and truss machine that allows it create walls and roofs.
"We can have a whole house frame ready to go in a day by using this system," Mr Simeoni said.
"The factory is designed and based on running two portables at the same time and I think we can do two houses a week."
Mr Simeoni said the houses were designed to withstand harsh weather conditions.
"They can go anywhere in Tasmania," Mr Simeoni said.
"We have options for snow loading so they can go in any highland areas or up the lakes as well."
Housing Minister Guy Barnett said innovation was key to housing as a state and industry.
"Putting a roof over someone's head in Tasmania is the best thing that can happen," Mr Barnett said.
"That's why we have our plan to build 10,000 homes by 2032, and to do that and achieve it we need to innovate and do things differently than we have in the past."
He said Tasmania had taken the biggest housing reform in Tasmanian housing history through Homes Tasmania scheme.
"Delivering affordable homes is good for all Tasmanians and the innovation is delivering that affordability," Mr Barnett said.
Deputy Premier Michael Ferguson said focusing on innovation would lead to better lives in Tasmanians.
"In terms of demand in the community demand is higher than supply and that's created a huge puzzle for government and the community to solve together," Mr Ferguson said.
"Tasmania's population is 570,000 people now and growing, which does help explain why there's been so much pressure on our housing system and on the housing supply."
Mr Simeoni said they had six two-bedroom units going to Campbell Town.
"We identified Campbell Town as a place that really needs some affordable homes," Mr Simeoni said.
"TCB Portables exist to put rooves over people's heads and create houses people can be proud of and afford.
"We will continue to be the best and most successful progressive portable builder in Tasmania."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
