Dual Burnie Cup winner Mister Gently will try to add another country feature race to his resume on Sunday when he contests the Carrick Cup for the third time.
The seven-year-old hasn't won since he claimed his second Burnie Cup almost 12 months ago to the day but Stowport trainer Craig Hayes is confident he is going "as well as ever".
"It's just that things haven't been working out for him," Hayes said.
"He's at the same level as these horses - he just needs a few breaks.
"I've been very happy with him and he's been working good."
Hayes said it was probably his fault, as the driver, when Mister Gently missed a place three starts ago at his third Burnie Cup run.
"I made a tactical decision that didn't work out," he said.
Mister Gently returned to Burnie three weeks later and finished second to Check In who has since won a heat of the Tasmania Cup.
He then finished sixth to Hickstead at Mowbray after another luckless run.
"Young Brodie Davis drove him for the first time last start when he got caught wide early and Brodie made a decision to go back," Hayes said.
"He then kept running into tired horses.
"He could have gone forward and it might have worked out better but it might not have."
Hayes considers Davis a very promising driver and has kept him on Mister Gently for this week's assignment.
"The bigger track will suit him and if he has any luck, which you always need when you're off 20m - and drawn inside that row which is not ideal - he'll go all right," the trainer said.
Mister Gently has won seven races and $75,000 and is a stable favourite.
"He's a lovely horse and easy to do anything with," Hayes said.
"And, he's also good to work young horses with - it's a bonus to have him around the place."
Mister Gently ran third to James Dean and Buster William in the 2021 Carrick Cup and sixth to classy Victorian pacer Holy Basil last year.
He is quoted at $7.00 in the predicted market on the harness.org web site.
The nine-race Carrick meeting also features heats of the Jane Ellen and Sinbad Bay, both Tasbred-only races that have $20,000 finals in Hobart on Saturday week.
Moth Hunter won the opening heat of the Jane Ellen at Mowbray on February 17 and Charmedforareason the second heat in Hobart last Sunday.
The Sinbad Bay heats were run at the same meetings, with Bold Centurian winning the first and Forsaken Me the second.
The second heat of the Henry Pullen Memorial will also be run on Sunday along with the opening heat of the Allen Williams Memorial.
The Henry Pullen is open only to trainers who had 10 or less winners last season and has a $14,000 final on Saturday week.
The Allen Williams has further heats in Launceston and Hobart later this month leading into a $14,000 final at Mowbray on April 8.
Sunday's meeting, which will have Sky 2 coverage, will be followed by the Tasmanian Harness Yearling Sale when 28 lots will go under the hammer.
Craig Newitt is given a good chance of winning his 34th group 1 race at Flemington on Saturday.
Newitt will ride smart three-year-old Lofty Strike in the $1.5 million Newmarket Handicap.
The Julius Sandhu-trained gelding is fourth favourite at $8.50.
Newitt has already won the Newmarket three times - on Miss Andretti in 2007, Shamexpress in 2013 and The Quarterback in 2016.
It's been a good race for Tasmanian jockeys as Luke Currie won on Zoutori in 2021.
Bookmakers don't think as highly of Newitt chances in Saturday's group 2 Sires Produce where he will ride Tasmanian visitor The Spirit Of Zero.
Last month's Gold Sovereign Stakes winner, trained at Spreyton by Yassy Nishitani, was quoted at $51 in the early market.
Sassy Boom, the Victorian filly who won the Magic Millions Classic at Mowbray, is well up in the betting at $11.
Former Launceston Cup winner Glass Warrior heads the 12 nominations for the last feature-race of the night season, the $50,000 Tasmanian St Leger, at Mowbray next Wednesday.
There is no Wednesday meeting on March 22 with the night season winding up on March 29.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
