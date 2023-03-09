Guilty plea could result in 12 months jail

A Beaconsfield man could face up to 12 months in jail after pleading guilty in the Launceston Magistrates Court to a count of common assault against his partner.
Stuart David Perry, 35, changed his plea and pleaded guilty to grabbing Jasmine Thompson by the throat on March 22, 2022.
Perry was not represented by a lawyer but said he would like to get the matter dealt with. He said his boot had accidentally connected with her leg.
Police prosecutor Amit Sharma told magistrate Ken Stanton that the guilty plea meant that Perry had breached the terms of a 12-month suspended sentence he received in the Supreme Court in Launceston on September 3, 2021.
In that case, Perry broke into his former partner's home, sprayed her in the face with a homemade pepper spray, grabbed his child, and fled.
The jail term for aggravated burglary and three breaches of a family violence order was suspended on the condition that Perry commits no offences punishable by imprisonment for two years.
Mr Sharma sought a four-week adjournment so that police could discuss with the Department of Public Prosecutions whether they would seek the activation of the suspended sentence.
Mr Stanton said that four weeks was more than enough time to do the consultation but said it was in the interests of justice that it be done.
He adjourned the case until 11.30 on April 5, 2023.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
