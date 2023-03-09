Guilty plea could result in 12 months jail

The Examiner
Stuart David Perry's guilty plea could result in jail

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
March 9 2023 - 4:00pm
A Beaconsfield man could face up to 12 months in jail after pleading guilty in the Launceston Magistrates Court to a count of common assault against his partner.

