Nurses launch dispute with Calvary over staffing

Nurse numbers at St Vincent's Hospital in Launceston are at the heart of an industrial dispute between the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation and Calvary Healthcare Tasmania.
The ANMF lodged the dispute with the Fair Work Commission against Calvary Healthcare Tasmania, which operates St Luke's and St Vincent's Hospitals in Launceston.
It is asking the FWC to determine that Calvary should increase staffing levels and respond to employee concerns.
The ANMF dispute follows Visiting Medical Officers' demand for a meeting with Calvary national management over low staff morale and continued loss of clinical expertise across health care professional teams. An initial meeting was held on Tuesday.
VMOs, who are mainly surgeons and anaesthetists, said that patient care was being compromised in operating theatres at the hospitals.
ANMF branch secretary Emily Shepherd said that nursing workloads had been an issue since September last year but no progress had been made in discussions through the Work Load Consultative Committee.
"Theatre nurses at St Vincent's Hospital are regularly working in conditions that fall below the Australian College of Operating Room Nursing Standards (ACORN) of 3.5 nurses per theatre," Ms Shepherd said.
She said that theatres work with just three nurses more than 14 times a month.
"This poses clinical risks and threatens the professional registration of nurses working these shifts," she said.
She said night shift nurses in the St Johns Ward (at St Vincents) often worked with a ratio of one nurse to 10 patients.
"This is extremely unsafe given patient acuity on the ward and threatens patient safety and means nurses are regularly unable to take a meal break," she said.
Ms Shepherd said nurses were being required to work excessive overtime.
She said that ANMF would ask the FWC to find that Calvary should staff in accordance with ACORN standard in theatre at St Vincent's Hospital.
An FWC spokesperson said the matter is listed for a private conference on Wednesday March 15.
A spokeswoman for Calvary Healthcare said, "Calvary leaders and senior Medical Advisory Council members met in Launceston on March 7 to review matters raised in a letter received on February 27," a spokeswoman said.
"Both parties had a productive meeting and committed to working together to achieve positive outcomes for our patients and staff.
"The next meeting has been scheduled for March 22."
The industrial dispute and VMO's concerns come just weeks after the State Government facilitated a site for a Calvary to build a co-located 128 bed private hospital.
A spokesperson for Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff said: "We know that many jurisdictions and service providers across Australia are currently experiencing staffing pressures and recruitment challenges.
"As the independent private provider of health services, responsibility for hospital operations and staffing lies with Calvary which is subject to licensing as a Health Service Establishment, and accredited under National Quality and Safety in Health Care Standards which are independently audited and overseen by a National Commission."
The site is at the Anne O' Byrne Centre on the corner of Howick and Charles streets in Launceston and the hospital is scheduled for completion by 2026.
"Calvary's significant investment in a new private hospital co-located at the Launceston General Hospital will provide the next generation of health services for northern Tasmania and the Tasmanian Government is pleased that plans continue to be progressed.
"The co-located Calvary Private Hospital will deliver a range of benefits, including helping to attract and retain specialist health professionals to the region and supporting improved healthcare delivery.
"The new private hospital will deliver complementary services to support and reduce pressure on the Launceston General Hospital, with 128 inpatient beds and 40 day patient beds, 10 operating theatres as well as two cardiac catheterisation labs and two procedure rooms. The hospital design also includes provision for an extended care/GP service.
Available services will include general medical and surgical services, as well as specialist services including gastrointestinal, cardiology, oncology, mental health, gynaecology, radiology, pathology and palliative care.
ANMF members have started an internal survey to ascertain whether there is support for an application to FWC for protected industrial action.
