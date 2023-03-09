'Walking together' as Aboriginal Partnership Plan endorsed

City of Launceston councillors unanimously endorsed the Aboriginal Partnership Plan at Thursday's council meeting, the partnership described by one councillor as perhaps one of the most important actions the council has taken in 170 years.
Mayor Danny Gibson said he was proud to see council at the point of endorsing the plan.
"This is us catching up to what has been needed for so long in our community," he said.
"A way of recognising that our First Nations people have such as important role to play in our community in guiding and sharing the way forward."
Cr Gibson said the plan was the start of a journey with the Aboriginal community.
"We want to listen, we want to engage and more importantly to learn," he said.
"This framework is just the beginning. This document says we are fully ready to go on the journey of learning and recognising."
The plan outlines an agreed approach for the City of Launceston council to engage with Aboriginal people in a culturally respectful manner.
It includes 20 actions to guide the partnership such as developing an engagement group and a review process.
Cr Tim Walker said while the process was an elongated one, it had been important to get it right.
"Council has been around for 170 years or so and I'd say it's actually one of the more important things we done in that 170 years," he said.
"We are moving towards true reconciliation with our Aboriginal brothers and sisters and that takes community to walk together.
Cr Walker said the plan was offering respect to the Aboriginal community.
"Allowing the Aboriginal community that contribution to their community, to our community, that's something we're going to enjoy happening in Launceston as a result of this Aboriginal Partnership Plan," he said.
The draft plan was open for public submission in October 2022 and received more than 30 submissions from the public.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
