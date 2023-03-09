Lawyers want police to speed up the provision of evidence

The Law Society of Tasmania has called on Tasmania Police to speed up the disclosure of evidence to defence lawyers to hasten court processes.
President Amanda Thompson said the Society had written to Tasmania Police.
"The letter addresses an issue that summary matters were on hold for disclosure and only indictable matters were being dealt with," Ms Thompson said.
Summary matters are generally less serious offences dealt with in the Magistrates Court.
Indictable matters are dealt with in the Supreme Court.
Disclosure is the process whereby Tasmania Police provide defence lawyers with the evidence they intend to rely on in court.
Ms Thompson said lawyers reported to the Society that disclosure times had increased.
"The Law Society are aware of this issue and it is something that has been raised by our criminal law committee and will be discussed by the full council at our March meeting," Ms Thompson said.
She said the Society would discuss how to get data on whether the delay in receiving disclosure had lengthened.
Ms Thompson said it would be unfair to blame police disclosure for a backlog in Supreme and Magistrate Court cases.
"The Law Society would welcome more resourcing in this area to speed up disclosure," she said.
A Tasmania Police spokesperson said prioritisation of workload was normal practice within the Disclosure Unit to ensure that the most time-critical files were attended to in the first instance.
"Priority is given to both indictable files and files set for hearing within the Magistrates court or other matters that are identified as requiring prioritisation at the time," the spokesperson said.
The Supreme Court has a backlog of more than 600 indictable cases.
Lawyer's Alliance president Greg Barns said tardy disclosure had three dire consequences for defendants.
"One, they can't get their case heard; two, they have to pay for their lawyer to go to court for a mention of the matter, and most seriously, in some cases, people are languishing on remand [in custody]," Mr Barns said.
He said some defendants had to pay $50 to get the evidence against them.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.